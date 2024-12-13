Former New York Giants WR Odell Beckham, Jr. Waived By Dolphins
Former New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham, Jr’s short and stalled tenure with the Miami Dolphins is over, as the team announced a "mutual parting of the ways" with the Giants’ 2014 first-round draft pick.
Beckham, who recorded four 1,000-yard receiving seasons during his five seasons with the Giants before being traded after the 2018 season, went on to have one more 1,000-yard season with the Browns in 2019.
However, he then experienced multiple ACL injuries that began to cut into his playing time, though along the way, he would win a Super Bowl championship as a member of the Rams in 2021.
Beckham, who signed a contract with the Dolphins on May 8, 2024, played sparingly due to a knee injury he sustained before training camp. His deal was a one-year $3 million base contract with the Dolphins, which could have escalated to $8.25 million with performance incentives and play time goals.
The emergence of rookie sixth-round draft choice Malik Washington also likely limited the repetitions Beckham received. Washington has worked to be the Dolphins' primary returner and has taken over the slot position, where he once competed with Beckham for playing time.
Beckham finishes his short stint with the Dolphins, having caught nine balls for 55 yards and no touchdowns, and will now look to catch on with another team where he can play a bigger role in the offense.
Two of his former teams, the Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Rams, could be good candidates for Beckham's services. He is a proven veteran who could add depth and be a team's third receiver as they make a playoff push.
Beckham has appeared in 119 games with 97 starts in 10 seasons with the N.Y. Giants (2014-18), Cleveland (2019-21), the L.A. Rams (2021), Baltimore (2023) and Miami (2024), totaling 575 receptions for 7,987 yards (13.9 avg.) and 59 touchdowns and earned three Pro Bowl nominations.
He has also appeared in seven playoff games with six starts, totaling 29 receptions for 350 yards (12.1 avg.) and two scores.