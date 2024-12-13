Giants Counting on QB Tim Boyle to Be Ready for Sunday If Needed
New York Giants assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Mike Kafka might not be calling the plays anymore, but he remains very much involved with the game plan and ensuring that whoever plays quarterback for the team is ready to go.
This week, that will be Tommy DeVito, who is getting the start thanks to Drew Lock (heel/left elbow) being injured and likely unable to play when the Giants host the Baltimore Ravens.
Behind DeVito will be backup Tim Boyle, who is currently on the practice squad but is expected to be one of the starters this weekend unless the team decides to sign him back to the 53-man roster.
Boyle, initially signed to the Giants practice squad on November 19 after the team benched and then subsequently released former starter Daniel Jones, hasn’t had much time in the Giants’ offense.
But Kafka said the six-year veteran’s understanding of the weekly offensive game plans is coming along.
“Tim is doing a nice job,” Kafka said. “He's catching up to speed as fast as he possibly can. But he's a great worker. He's been awesome in the quarterback room and will be prepared.”
Boyle hasn’t had much time to dive into the team’s playbook. Then again, at this point in the season, Boyle only needs to know what’s in the current week’s game plan so that if he’s called upon to execute it, he can.
“The life of a backup quarterback is different than the starter,” Kafka said when asked what Boyle’s preparation has been like. “You're visualizing. You're doing a lot of reps on the side field. You got to take those mental reps because there's just not enough to go around.
“When you get to this part of the season, the rep count even gets shrunk just because of the wear and tear of the guys. So, the life of a backup is a difficult position. But you got to be prepared because you’re one play away.”
Ideally, the Giants won’t have to turn to Boyle, not because he’s incapable of getting the job done, but rather if they do have to go to him, that means DeVito suffered an injury.
Considering that DeVito, in his lone start this season (November 24 against Tampa Bay), was under pressure on 17 out of 39 dropbacks and hit nine times on those 17 pressures, which led to him suffering a right forearm injury, nothing can be ruled out.
“It's part of the game,” Kafka said, noting that Boyle hasn’t taken many reps with the starters in practice.
“Things like this happen in the National Football League all the time. Guys being prepared and ready to go, next man up mentality.”