Giants 2025 Undrafted Free Agent Tracker
This season's NFL Draft saw 257 names called by the New York Giants and their fellow fortune-seekers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay ... and that was only the beginning.
The window of opportunity for rookie free agents began long before Mr. Irrelevant was revealed, as rookies have already started signing in the draft's immediate aftermath.
With some of the best moments in franchise history penned by undrafted men (i.e. Victor Cruz, Rich Seubert), the Giants will no doubt do their due diligence on the road ahead.
Keep track of the Giants' new additions below and be sure to bookmark this page for updates on those reported to be joining the Giants for the upcoming minicamp in two weeks. (Newest entries are at the bottom.)
WR Jordan Bly, Gardner-Webb: Having garnered attention for his speed during his pro day at North Carolina, Bly is the son of Pro Bowler and current Jets assistant coach Dre. (Ryan Fowler)
WR Beaux Collins, Notre Dame: Collins spent his final collegiate season in South Bend after three years at Clemson and scored the de facto game-winning touchdown in the Sugar Bowl win over Georgia in January. (Jeremy Fowler)
CB RJ Delancy III, Wisconsin: Delancy spent most of his college career working alongside Giants third-round pick Darius Alexander in Toledo, where he had 10 pass breakups during the 2023 season. (Jordan Schultz)
DB Makari Paige, Michigan: Paige was a part of three Big Ten title runs and a national championship trek in Ann Arbor before serving as a defensive captain in a final season that included a big interception against Ohio State. (Jordan Schultz)
TE Jermaine Terry, Oregon State: Terry enjoyed a breakout season to the tune of 375 yards in his senior season with the Beavers (Oregon State Football)
OL Jaison Williams, Youngstown State: Williams, playing on the scholarship bestowed by the Penguins' 1991 national championship team, served as an offensive captain during his final season and proved capable of playing inside and out on the offensive line. (Ryan Fowler)
DE Trace Ford, Oklahoma: Ford overcame two major knee injuries to have a reasonably productive career for the Sooners. He played in 26 games, with one start at defensive end, and capped his two-year stint with the Sooners, recording 40 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. (Oklahoma Sooners On SI)
