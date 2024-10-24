Giants Giving Joshua Ezeudu First Crack at Left Tackle
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Thursday that third-year offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu would get the first crack at left tackle this week despite his struggles last week against Philadelphia.
Ezeudu, who was an offensive tackle at North Carolina, was pressed into starting for the Giants at their most critical position on the offensive line thanks to the season-ending foot injury suffered by Andrew Thomas.
It was hoped that Ezeudu, who struggled to play the position in 2023 after being pressed into emergency action when Thoams suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1 despite the former Tar Heel having not practiced at left tackle in the offseason, would be further along this year after getting plenty of reps in the spring and summer at left tackle.
That wasn’t quite the case. Ezeudu allowed three pressures, two of which were sacks in 24 true pass sets for a 93.6 pass-locking efficiency rating, despite the coaches attempting not to leave Ezeudu on an island, trying to run screen passes and other quick-hitting throws, and using chip blocks from the tight end.
Although Ezeudu settled down as the game continued, recurring issues such as his below-average balance didn’t help his overall game.
The performance was probably enough to prompt the Giants to bring in former first-round pick D.J. Humphries for a workout, though head coach Brian Daboll said noting is on the horizon with Humphries.
The team also has Chris Hubbard on the roster, whom they poached off the 49ers practice squad. But it remains to be seen if Hubbard is up to speed to where the coaches might feel comfortable enough to make the switch.
One move that is likely not being considered, especially for this week, is moving Jermaine Eluemunor from the right side to the left. This week, the Giants offensive line will go against pass-rushing extraordinaire T.J. Watt, who lines up exclusively across from the right tackle.
Eluenmunor, who, per PFF, has allowed 15 pressures in 133 true pass sets, gave up his first sack last week to the Eagles. He had otherwise been a solid blocker for the Giants.
“We'll come out here, go ahead and go through our normal procedure, and then see where we're at the end of the week,” Daboll said.