Giants Host Three Tryouts at Mandatory Minicamp
Former Jacksonville Jaguars veteran cornerback Willie “Tre” Herndon III headlined a list of players brought in on a tryout basis for the New York Giants' minicamp. Herndon was joined by tight ends Noah Togiai and Geor’quarius Spivey.
Herndon has built a decent NFL career for himself since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018, more or less holding down the Jaguars' secondary fort after the departure of franchise face Jalen Ramsey.
He amassed 243 tackles, 32 pass breakups, and three interceptions in Duval County, including 46 takedowns in 16 appearances last year. Herndon also upped his pressure, earning a career-best three quarterback hits.
The Giants' secondary could use some experience considering that second-round rookie Tyler Nubin is currently well on-place to take the primary snaps at strong safety this time around. Herndon was mostly a depth piece in Jacksonville but has made 34 starts over the last six seasons.
Elsewhere, the Giants brought in two more potential names to compete for tight end snaps. The first is Noah Togiai, a former two-sport athlete at Oregon State (briefly competing on the Beavers' basketball team in addition to his football duties), has had three separate stints on the Philadelphia Eagles roster since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2020.
Togiai, 6-4 and 244 pounds, was initially signed by the Colts after going undrafted in 2020. Over four seasons, he’s appeared in four games, all with the Eagles, and has had one pass target come his way, which went incomplete.
The other tight end is Geor’quarius Spivey, 6-5, 240 pounds who went undrafted in this spring's draft after five seasons between Mississippi State and TCU. In 52 games played, Spivey caught 28 passes for 298 yards and one touchdown over his college career.
New York currently has one roster spot open. In addition to the veteran trio, the Giants have reportedly met with UFL star running back Jacob Saylors after his spring season with the St. Louis Battlehawks ended on Sunday.
