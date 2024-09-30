Giants Receiver Malik Nabers in Good Spirits Following Concussion, Says Teammate
It’s been said that time heals all wounds, and for the New York Giants, they’re hoping that adage is true regarding rookie receiver Maik Nabers.
Nabers suffered a concussion in the team’s Thursday night 20-15 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Initially, he didn’t seem to be doing well in the postgame locker room, but when teammate Brian Burns yelled out to him to find out how he was, Nabers was on the mend.
“He’s doing well,’’ receiver Darius Slayton said on Monday. “I saw him today for the first time since Friday. He was in good spirits. He’s doing what he needs to do. With concussions, all you can really do is keep your eyes closed. He’s handling that, and he’s in good spirits.’’
Nabers, who posted an update on his Instagram account hours after appearing in the postgame locker room saying he was on the mend, is expected to be in the league’s concussion protocol when the team returns to practice on Wednesday.
However, it’s hoped that by then, he’ll be in the latter stages of the protocol and well on his way toward being cleared to play in the Giants’ Week 5 game at Seattle.
Nabers, who had 12 catches for 115 yards against the Cowboys, was injured on a 4th-and-6 play when he could not come up with his 13th reception. With Trevon Diggs in coverage, Nabers dove for the pass, trying to stay in bounds, but he fell out of bounds and hit his head on the ground.
Slayton, who dealt with a concussion of his own earlier this season and didn’t miss a game, didn’t want to make any predictions about whether his teammate would be ready for Seattle.
“It varies for everybody,’’ he said. “It can affect your mood, sensitivity to things, vision, different things; for everybody, it’s different. But [Nabers] is handling it well, and I think he’ll be alright.’’