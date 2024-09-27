Giants Receiver Malik Nabers in Concussion Protocol
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants rookie receiver Malik Nabers was shaken up in the fourth quarter of the Giants’ 20-15 loss to the Dallas Cowboys Thursday night.
Nabers, the electric-looking rookie, suffered a concussion with 3:30 left to play in the fourth quarter on a 4th-and-6 from his own 45. The pass, covered by Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, was incomplete and thrown to the sideline.
Nabers lay on the field for a bit while being attended by trainers before being helped up and taken to the blue medical tent. He wasn’t there long before being escorted back to the locker room.
After the game, Nabers was seen in the locker room talking with receivers Jalin Hyatt and Wan’DAle Robinson, which seemed to be a positive sign. However, outside linebacker Brian Burns yelled across the locker room to his teammate to ask him if he was good, and Nabers shook his head.
Because Nabers is in the concussion protocol, he was not made available to speak to the media after the game. Until his exit, he had caught 12 of his 15 pass targets for 115 yards, becoming the first player in NFL history with at least 25 receptions and 3 TDs in his first four career games.
The Giants visit Seattle in 10 days for their next game.