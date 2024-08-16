Giants Safety Jason Pinnock Selected as Breakout Player for 2024
New York Giants safety Jason Pinnock, entering his second season as a starting defensive back, has been selected by CBS Sports' Jared Dubin as the Giants’ breakout player for 2024.
“Pinnock is now the old veteran in a secondary that has seen fellow safeties like Julian Love and Xavier McKinney exit over the past couple of offseasons,” Dubin wrote. “With the benefit of their experience, along with his athleticism and instincts, he should be able to take a step forward in his second year as a starter,” Dubin wrote.
Pinnock, originally a fifth-round pick by the New York Jets in 2021, is entering his third season with the Giants. The 6-0, 200-pound safety was one of last year’s more pleasant surprises for the Giants, taking to a starting role in the secondary like a duck to water.
He played nearly every snap through 16 games, answering enough questions of his own in practically every situation to write him in as a long-term starter on this team.
Pinnock, who played a career-high 1,011 snaps, was by far the secondary’s hardest hitter and was aggressive attacking the line of scrimmage when called upon. He was also the secondary’s best blitzer and posted a career-best 79.4 coverage rating.
He finished with 85 tackles, two interceptions (one of which was returned for a touchdown), two sacks, six tackles for a loss, six pass breakups, and two forced fumbles in what was his most productive season. And the scary thing is that he hasn’t scratched the surface of his abilities.