Giants Safety Jason Pinnock Selected as Breakout Player for 2024

Pinnock is one of the most under-the-radar players on the Giant's defense this season.

East Rutherford, NJ -- July 24, 2024 -- Safety, Jason Pinnock during the first day of training camp for the 2024 New York Giants.
East Rutherford, NJ -- July 24, 2024 -- Safety, Jason Pinnock during the first day of training camp for the 2024 New York Giants. / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK
New York Giants safety Jason Pinnock, entering his second season as a starting defensive back, has been selected by CBS Sports' Jared Dubin as the Giants’ breakout player for 2024.

 “Pinnock is now the old veteran in a secondary that has seen fellow safeties like Julian Love and Xavier McKinney exit over the past couple of offseasons,” Dubin wrote. “With the benefit of their experience, along with his athleticism and instincts, he should be able to take a step forward in his second year as a starter,” Dubin wrote.

Pinnock, originally a fifth-round pick by the New York Jets in 2021, is entering his third season with the Giants. The 6-0, 200-pound safety was one of last year’s more pleasant surprises for the Giants, taking to a starting role in the secondary like a duck to water.

He played nearly every snap through 16 games, answering enough questions of his own in practically every situation to write him in as a long-term starter on this team.

Pinnock, who played a career-high 1,011 snaps, was by far the secondary’s hardest hitter and was aggressive attacking the line of scrimmage when called upon. He was also the secondary’s best blitzer and posted a career-best 79.4 coverage rating

He finished with 85 tackles, two interceptions (one of which was returned for a touchdown), two sacks, six tackles for a loss, six pass breakups, and two forced fumbles in what was his most productive season. And the scary thing is that he hasn’t scratched the surface of his abilities.

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for over three decades for various media outlets. She is the host of the Locked On Giants podcast and the author of "The Big 50: New York Giants: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants" (Triumph Books, September 2020). View Patricia's full bio.

