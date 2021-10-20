Giants Wednesday Practice Report: Several Players Missing Due to Injury
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants went through a one-hour practice Wednesday, and several players of note weren't spotted on the field.
Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) and receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) were not spotted on the practice field. Head coach Joe Judge said that both would be with the trainers Wednesday. Both players were kept inside to receive treatment.
Receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle), tight end Kaden Smith, and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari were also not spotted.
Smith had been dealing with a knee injury earlier in the year, but it's unclear if that's why he was kept out of practice. The Giants did protect tight end Chris Myarick, who is on their practice squad, so there could be something to watch with Smith.
It's unclear what kept Ojulari out of Wednesday's practice.
Receiver John Ross III was at practice but was at the side working with a trainer. And offensive tackle Isiah Wilson, who is on the practice squad, was absent from practice due to a stomach bug.
Judge, who spoke to reporters before practice, said that no one had yet ruled out Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. However, there are growing reports that both Golladay and Barkley will miss Sunday's game and that Toney could also be sidelined, depending on how well his ailing ankle responds to treatment.
Toney's injury is not believed to be serious enough to warrant his placement on the injured reserve list.
The Giants also officially opened the 21-day window on cornerback Aaron Robinson and defensive end Elerson Smith. Robinson has been on the PUP list while recovering from core muscle surgery, and Smith has been injured with a hamstring strain.
Both players missed most of the spring and all of the summer and preseason. Judge hinted that both were a longshot to be ready to play by this weekend.
