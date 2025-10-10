John Mara Issues Statement on Brian Daboll’s “Check-in” on Jaxson Dart’s Medical Evaluation
New York Giants co-owner John Mara, a member of the NFL’s Health and Safety Committee, expressed his disapproval of the optics generated by head coach Brian Daboll’s checking in on quarterback Jaxson Dart during the rookie’s in-game medical check for a possible head injury.
“I spoke to Coach Daboll this morning about approaching the medical tent last night,” Mara said in a statement issued by the team.
“While I firmly believe, as he has stated, that he was not trying to influence the process in any way, he understands that the appearance of going to the tent is inappropriate.
“We have protocols in place as a league to ensure player safety, and we need to allow our medical staff to execute those protocols without interference.
“We understand the situation is under review by the NFL and the NFLPA, and obviously, we will cooperate fully."
If Daboll is found to have violated any rules, it will likely result in a hefty fine for him and, possibly, the team.
The incident began when Dart was dinged toward the end of the third quarter of the team’s 34-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night after being sacked.
After lying on the ground for a few minutes, Dart got off and jogged off the field and was directed to the blue medical tent to be evaluated for a head injury.
While inside the tent, Daboll went over to stick his head inside to see how the process was coming along, even going so far as to admit that he would have called a timeout to allow for the rookie’s return to the field if he knew Dart’s medical check ended up coming back clean.
Daboll was then seen engaging in an animated discussion with one of the team’s doctors on the sideline, for which the head coach apologized to the doctor after the game, once cooler heads prevailed.
On Friday, Daboll was again asked about his action, declining to say if he was aware of any specific rules that prevent a coach from inquiring about a player’s status during a medical check.
“Like I said last night, I went in–didn’t actually go in, just stuck my head in to see how our quarterback was doing,” Daboll said.
“Just asked him, ‘How are you doing?’ In no way would I want a player to come back out there who wasn't ready to play. I think I have great respect for that process.”
Daboll also acknowledged that he had a conversation with Mara and emphasized the importance of player health and safety.
“I was wondering if it took 10 minutes, if it takes an hour, or if it takes two minutes. That's really where I was with asking the question that I asked when I was on the sideline to make a decision on the game,” he claimed.
“Health and safety is important to us, it's important to me, and that's what I'll say with that.”
As for the conversation he had with the team’s doctors, Daboll said it was more about how long the evaluation would take, so he could make a decision.
The problem with Daboll’s explanation is that Dart isn’t the first player under Daboll to be checked for a head injury, so by this point, it should be something he already knows regarding roughly how long a medical check takes for such an occurrence.
The incident and his ensuing admissions that he wanted to have an idea how long it would take, even going so far as to admit he would have called a timeout to buy more time for Dart’s return, are not a favorable look for the fourth-year head coach, who will be lucky to avoid being fined by the league for his actions.
