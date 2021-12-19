Kevin Abrams "Strong Contender" to Succeed Dave Gettleman | Report
With still a few weeks before the end of a miserable 2021 season comes to an end, no decisions have been made by the New York Giants organization regarding the fate of general manager Dave Gettleman or a potential replacement.
However, it's been long believed for months that the 70-year-old Gettleman will retire after this season, leaving the question open as to who would replace him if he does indeed call it a career.
According to CBS Sports Jason LaCanfora, long-time assistant general manager/Vice President of Football Operations Kevin Abrams, best known as the team's salary cap manager, would receive strong consideration as a "very worthy" in-house candidate.
Abrams has a diverse skillset and has worked his way up the football operations ladder dating to Ernie Accorsi's time running the franchise. Abrams is in his 23rd year with the franchise and has spent the last four as the Vice President of Football Operations. He has been the team's assistant general manager for the last 20 years.
The Giants have historically stayed in house with their general manager candidates. Will they do the same thing when Dave Gettleman retires?
The mention of Abrams as a possible interview candidate comes as no surprise. Abrams, along with Louis Riddick, interviewed for the general manager position in 2017 after firing Jerry Reese.
The position ultimately went to Gettleman, who retained Abrams but added some of his own people, including Mark Koncz and other newcomers such as Tom McDonnell, who shares to Director of Player Personnel duties with Koncz, and Kyle O'Brien.
If the Giants, who historically have stayed in-house or with people they know, go with Abrams, it would likely not necessitate an overhaul of the personnel and scouting departments that Gettleman oversaw during his four years as general manager.
The Canadian-born Abrams, 50 years old, began his tenure with the Giants in 1999 as a salary cap manager, a newly created role by then general-manager Ernie Accorsi. Over the years, he's added personnel and scouting duties to his resume.
If Gettleman does retire, the Giants are expected to look outside the organization as well, though as of right now, no candidate pool is believed to have been developed.
