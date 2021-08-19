Madden NFL 22 Top New York Giants Player Scores Revealed

Let's check out the top-rated Giants players on offense and defense in this year's edition of Madden NFL 22..

Madden NFL 22’s is set to launch worldwide this Friday, August 20, and the popular video game maker has released its annual player rankings.

The Giants top-5 offensive players include running back Saquon Barkley (90), receiver Kenny Golladay (85), tight end Evan Engram (83), tight end Kyle Rudolph (82), and receiver Sterling Shepard (82).

EA's Madden NFL '22

Barkley is currently working his way back from a season-ending ACL injury, but that doesn't seem to bother the rating makers, who gave him a 92 grade for speed, a 93 grade for acceleration, and a 96 rating for agility.

The Giants, who would love nothing better than to get Barkley back to where he was before his injury, have been very deliberate with increasing his workload. The running back is unlikely to see any preseason game action (though there remains an outside chance that he might be cleared to participate in team drills during next week's joint practices with the Patriots).

May 27, 2021; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) catches the ball during the Giants OTA practice at the Quest Diagnostic Training Center. Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via USA Today Sports

Golladay is also coming off a season-ending injury--he missed most of last year with a hip ailment. He is currently nursing a slight hamstring injury but is expected to be ready for Week 1. He earned top scores of 90 in speed and acceleration and just barely missed earning a 90 in catch rating by one point (89).

Engram's ranking ahead of Rudolph and Shepard is something of a surprise given that the tight end, despite being voted to his first Pro Bowl last year, also led the team in dropped passes, hence his 83 catch rating. Engram's speed rating of 89 was the same as Shepard's, but Shepard had higher catch (92), acceleration (91), and agility (92) ratings than Engram.

On defense, the top-5 ranked Giants are cornerback James Bradberry IV (90), defensive lineman Leonard Williams (84), defensive back Logan Ryan (83), cornerback Adoree Jackson (81), and defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II (81).

Bradberry, voted to his career Pro Bowl berth last year, had top grades in speed (90), acceleration (92), and awareness (94). Last year, the Giants' top shutdown cornerback finished tied for second league-wide in pass breakups (14) with Carlton Davis of Tampa Bay.

Williams, who finished as the Giants' team sack leader with 11.5 sacks, hit the 90s in strength (90) but just missed by one point in the tackle department (89). Ryan topped out in injury (94) and stamina (93).

This year, Madden has introduced a Homefield Advantage feature, which brings the authenticity of each NFL stadium to gamers when playing with the home team. The Giants have a "Turf War" advantage, making the away team's players fatigue faster.

Find full Madden NFL 22 ratings for every player in the league here.

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community