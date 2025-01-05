New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles: Live Blog, Game Observations, and More
When the 2024 NFL schedule came out, it’s a good bet that the schedule makers hoped that the Week 18 regular-season finale between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles would mean something to each team.
Instead, what we have is a glorified preseason game. The Eagles, having wrapped up the division title, are resting most of their starters ahead of next week’s Wild Card round.
The Giants are also playing a number of their backup, resulting from all the injuries and turmoil that have cast significant doubt about the team after today and whether general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll will each get a fourth season to fix this mess.
The game might not mean much to the fans who choose to tune in, but it means a lot for the Giants, who don’t care where they draft–they cannot draft first anymore.
So, for those still interested, follow along as we give you scoring and game highlights, injury updates, and more in this Giants regular-season finale.
First Quarter
8:58 - Giants go for it on foruth down at midfield but don't make it. Case of Daboll just saying, "The heck with it?"
- FACTOID: Giants are starting Tyree Phillips at right tackle, not Chris Hubbard. This is the tenth different Giants starting O-line combo this year, tying what they had last year. It's also tied for most in the league.
13:06 - Wan'Dale Robinson just caught his 84th reception this season. That's a new career high.
Pregame
Eagles win the toss and defer.
- Giants Inactives: RB Dante Miller, CB Greg Stroman, CB Dee Williams, ILB Micah McFadden, C John Michael Schmitz, OT Evan Neal, QB Tim Boyle (3rd QB)
- Eagles Inactives: QB Jalen Hurts, WR DeVonta Smith, WR A.J. Brown, RB Saquon Barkley, LB Zack Baun, T Lane Johnson, T Jordan Mailata, G Landon Dickerson, LB Nakobe Dean, DT Jalen Carter, CB Darius Slay

