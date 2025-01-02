New York Giants DL Dexter Lawrence II Voted to Third Straight Pro Bowl
New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II hasn’t played in a game since November 28, when he dislocated his elbow in a Thanksgiving Day loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
But as far as his opponents and their coaches are concerned, he’s still enough of a dominating force worthy of his third consecutive Pro Bowl.
Lawrence, chosen 17th overall in 2019, finished his injury-shortened season with career highs in sacks (9.0) and tackles for loss (8). He became the first Giants player to be voted to three straight Pro Bowls since safety Landon Collins (2016 to 2018).
Lawrence is also the first defensive lineman since Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan (2001-2003) to achieve that milestone. He is the team’s first interior defensive lineman to earn three Pro Bowl selections since Rosie Grier did so in 1953, 1956, and 1960.
Two other Giants players were named as Pro Bowl alternates: outside linebacker Brian Burns (first) and receiver Malik Nabers (second).
Burns, acquired via trade from Carolina before the 2024 season from Carolina, is one of two Giants who has not missed a game snap despite dealing with assorted injuries that have, at times, slowed him down during the practice week.
But he still registered another season with at least 7.5 sacks (he has eight so far this season with one game to go). His 66 total tackles is a new career high, topping the 63 he set in 2022, his last Pro Bowl season. He also tied his career high of 17 tackles for loss, again with one game remaining (assuming he plays) to set a new career high.
Nabers, the Giants 2024 first-round pick, recently topped 1,000 receiving yards for the first of what should be many times in his NFL career.
His 104 receptions this year are a new franchise mark for rookies, having broken the previous record of 91, which receiver Odell Beckham Jr and running back Saquon Barkley jointly held. With four more receptions in the finale against the Eagles, he will break receiver Steve Smith’s franchise record (107) set in 2009.