Should New York Giants Investigate Trading for Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy?
The New York Giants need a long-term solution at quarterback–that much the ultra-secretive franchise can’t deny.
But could one of their options be exploring a trade for a guy in J.J. McCarthy of the Vikings, whom they had a chance to draft in 2024 but passed on?
According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, who was asked about that in a recent radio spot for the network, that seems to be a possibility.
“In a limited quarterback draft class, where there are far more teams that need quarterbacks than there are quarterbacks who can actually step in right away, I... definitely think teams will be checking in with the Vikings to see if they have any interest in trading J.J. McCarthy,” Schefter said.
“J.J. McCarthy would have been a top, if not the top, quarterback prospect in this draft.”
Schefter added that it’s unknown if the Vikings, who drafted McCarthy No. 10 overall last year, want to move the youngster, who spent his entire rookie campaign on injured reserve after having knee surgery.
The Vikings could be looking to retain San Darnold, who has led them to a 14-2 record and a big year-end showdown with the Detroit Lions for the NFC North title this weekend.
The Vikings are also likely to sign former Giants starter Daniel Jones from their practice squad to their offseason roster, allowing Jones to compete for the starting job should Darnold move on.
That said, Schefter points to the quarterback class this year in the draft, where the top prospects are Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward, as a reason why a quarterback-needy team like the Giants could make a move if McCarthy is available via trade.
While Schefter is well connected enough to pay attention to what he says, in this instance, it would be hard to envision the Giants, who again passed on McCarthy in the draft, giving up draft assets, which Schefter believes would be a first-round pick and “then some” to acquire a quarterback who is coming off knee surgery.
The Giants' most likely scenario is to acquire a bridge quarterback such as Jimmy Garoppolo. Giants fans will get an extensive look at Garoppolo on Sunday when he plays in his first extensive action since signing with the Rams and gets the start ahead of Matthew Stafford, who will be among the starters rested in Week 18.
Garoppolo will be an unrestricted free agent after this year and will no doubt be looking for a team where he can start. The Giants would be a potentially good fit should they manage to get one of Sanders or Ward in April’s draft.
Unlike McCarthy, Garoppolo wouldn’t cost the Giants draft capital to acquire. Moving to the Giants would allow him to put more tape out there or his next opportunity.
The other factor no one is talking about is who will make that decision. Giants ownership has yet to make its intentions known regarding the fates of general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll.
So there is that possibility that if they do move on from one or both (believed to be unlikely), will the net leadership paid view McCarthy as worth giving up trade assets to acquire him if the Vikings make him available.