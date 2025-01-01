Giants Week 18 Injury Report: A Few New Names Pop Up on the List
The New York Giants listed four players–linebacker Micah McFadden (neck), and offensive tackle Evan Neal (rib/hib). Center John Michael Schmitz (ankle), and defensive tackle Aron Watts (knee)--as those who didn’t practice for the team on Wednesday.
McFadden and Schmitz missed last week’s game against the Colts and are trending toward missing their respective second games.
Watts was injured in last week’s game, and head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that he underwent knee surgery this week. The assumption is that he will land on injured reserve by Saturday’s 4 p.m. deadline to set the Week 18 roster.
Six Giants were listed as limited: outside linebacker Brian Burns (illness), defensive lineman Cory Durden (shoulder), receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (shoulder), defensive back Greg Stroman (shin), linebacker Ty Summers (neck), and defensive back Dee Williams (toe).
Burns is one of two Giants players who has not missed any game snaps this season due to injury (offensive lineman Greg Van Roten being the other), and that’s not expected to change this weekend despite the Giants having nothing to play for in the regular-season finale against the Eagles.
Guard Jake Kubas, who last week started at right guard with Van Roten moving to center for Schmitz, was a full participant despite a shin injury. Outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (toe) was also a full participant despite his injury.
Giants Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
Cory Durden
DT
Shoulder
Limited
Evan Neal
OT
Rib/Hip
DNP
John Michael Schmitz
C
Ankle
DNP
Greg Stroman
CB
Shoulder/Shin
Limited
Micah McFadden
LB
Neck
DNP
Armon Watts
DL
Knee
DNP
Dee Williams
CB
Toe
Ty Summers
LB
Neck
Limited
Brian Burns
OLB
Illness
Limited
Bryce Ford-Wheaton
WR
Shoulder
Limited
Jake Kubas
OL
Shin
Full
Kayvon Thibodeaux
OLB
Toe
Full
Eagles Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed.*
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
Saquon Barkley
RB
NIR-Rest
DNP
Mekhi Becton
OL
NIR-Rest
DNP
A.J. Brown
WR
Knee/Rest
DNP
Landon Dickerson
OL
NIR-Rest
DNP
Jalen Hurts
QB
Concussion/Left Finger
DNP
Lane Johnson
OL
NIR-Rest
DNP
Kenny Pickett
QB
Ribs
DNP
Darius Slay
CB
NIR-Rest
DNP
Devonta Smith
WR
Wrist/Rest
DNP
Josh Sweat
OLB
NIR-Rest
DNP
Zack Braun
LB
NIR-Rest
Limited
Reed Blankenship
S
NIR-Rest
Limited
Jalen Carter
DT
NIR-Rest
Limited
Cooper DeJean
CB
NIR-Rest
Limited
C.J. Gardner-Johnson
S
NIR-Rest
Limited
Cam Jurgens
C
NIR-Rest
Limited
Jordan Mailata
T
NIR-Rest
Limited
Quinyon Mitchell
CB
NIR-Rest
Limited
Will Shipley
RB
Concussion
Limited
Nolan Smith
OLB
NIR-Rest
Limited
Nakobe Dean
LB
Abdomen
Full
Bryce Huff
OLB
Wrist
Full
Dallas Goedert
TE
Knee
Full
*Eagles held a walkthrough.