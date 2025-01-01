Giants Country

Giants Week 18 Injury Report: A Few New Names Pop Up on the List

Plus Eagles rest a lot of their roster.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants offensive tackle Evan Neal (73) is on this week's injury report with rib and hip issues.
New York Giants offensive tackle Evan Neal (73) is on this week's injury report with rib and hip issues. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The New York Giants listed four players–linebacker Micah McFadden (neck), and offensive tackle Evan Neal (rib/hib). Center John Michael Schmitz (ankle), and defensive tackle Aron Watts (knee)--as those who didn’t practice for the team on Wednesday.

McFadden and Schmitz missed last week’s game against the Colts and are trending toward missing their respective second games.

Watts was injured in last week’s game, and head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that he underwent knee surgery this week. The assumption is that he will land on injured reserve by Saturday’s 4 p.m. deadline to set the Week 18 roster.

Six Giants were listed as limited: outside linebacker Brian Burns (illness), defensive lineman Cory Durden (shoulder), receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (shoulder), defensive back Greg Stroman (shin), linebacker Ty Summers (neck), and defensive back Dee Williams (toe). 

Burns is one of two Giants players who has not missed any game snaps this season due to injury (offensive lineman Greg Van Roten being the other), and that’s not expected to change this weekend despite the Giants having nothing to play for in the regular-season finale against the Eagles.

Guard Jake Kubas, who last week started at right guard with Van Roten moving to center for Schmitz, was a full participant despite a shin injury. Outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (toe) was also a full participant despite his injury.

Giants Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

Cory Durden

DT

Shoulder

Limited

Evan Neal

OT

Rib/Hip

DNP

John Michael Schmitz

C

Ankle

DNP

Greg Stroman

CB

Shoulder/Shin

Limited

Micah McFadden

LB

Neck

DNP

Armon Watts

DL

Knee

DNP

Dee Williams

CB

Toe

Toe

Ty Summers

LB

Neck

Limited

Brian Burns

OLB

Illness

Limited

Bryce Ford-Wheaton

WR

Shoulder

Limited

Jake Kubas

OL

Shin

Full

Kayvon Thibodeaux

OLB

Toe

Full

Eagles Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed.*

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

Saquon Barkley

RB

NIR-Rest

DNP

Mekhi Becton

OL

NIR-Rest

DNP

A.J. Brown

WR

Knee/Rest

DNP

Landon Dickerson

OL

NIR-Rest

DNP

Jalen Hurts

QB

Concussion/Left Finger

DNP

Lane Johnson

OL

NIR-Rest

DNP

Kenny Pickett

QB

Ribs

DNP

Darius Slay

CB

NIR-Rest

DNP

Devonta Smith

WR

Wrist/Rest

DNP

Josh Sweat

OLB

NIR-Rest

DNP

Zack Braun

LB

NIR-Rest

Limited

Reed Blankenship

S

NIR-Rest

Limited

Jalen Carter

DT

NIR-Rest

Limited

Cooper DeJean

CB

NIR-Rest

Limited

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

S

NIR-Rest

Limited

Cam Jurgens

C

NIR-Rest

Limited

Jordan Mailata

T

NIR-Rest

Limited

Quinyon Mitchell

CB

NIR-Rest

Limited

Will Shipley

RB

Concussion

Limited

Nolan Smith

OLB

NIR-Rest

Limited

Nakobe Dean

LB

Abdomen

Full

Bryce Huff

OLB

Wrist

Full

Dallas Goedert

TE

Knee

Full

*Eagles held a walkthrough.

Published |Modified
