Tiki Barber Says Giants Must Ensure This is Done Before Taking a Quarterback
Retired New York Giants running back turned WFAN radio host Tiki Barber is among the masses who agree that the team needs to get a new franchise quarterback.
But Barber also reminded fans that for that quarterback to succeed, the environment around him needs to be stable, from the coaching to the system to the supporting cast and everything in between.
“Everybody wants the quarterback. That's all I keep hearing: ‘We need Shedeur Sanders. We need Cam Ward. We gotta get a quarterback. We gotta get a quarterback. We gotta get a quarterback,’” Barber said during his Monday show.
“Well, I'm telling you, 'cause I've seen it–and by the way, all of you have seen it as well–if you put a quarterback in a crappy situation, a terrible coaching team, depth, whatever, they are going to fail,” he said.
To prove Barber’s point, that’s exactly what the Giants did with former Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, whom they drafted with the sixth overall pick in 2019.
Jones came to a team where his only legitimate weapon was running back Saquon Barkley, and his offensive line was still a work in progress.
He was rushed into the starter role, and while he had some initial success as a rookie, no one was about to crown him as Offensive Rookie of the Year that season.
Then throw in the constant changes with the head coach and offensive play callers, and it’s probably fair to say that Jones never really had a chance to settle into any kind of rhythm to get his feet underneath him.
Barber doesn’t want to see the Giants make a similar mistake this year, especially if they decide to retain head coach Brian Daboll for the fourth year of his five-year deal.
“The Giants have to have a good situation to put whoever that next quarterback is in,” Barber insisted. “So stop obsessing about the quarterback. 'cause if, even if he's the greatest thing in the world, and you put him in a terrible situation, he is going to fail. Period.”
Barber's take is not totally wrong, but it’s important to prioritize the areas where you want the team to be solid when you bring in a rookie. It’s rare that any general manager fixes every single need on a roster.
Regarding a quarterback, committing the coaching staff and system is probably item number one. A rookie quarterback isn’t going to simply waltz into MetLife Stadium and look like the next Patrick Mahomes, at least not right away.
That said, the Giants can’t simply pass on adding a quarterback just because the situation isn’t flawless for a rookie. At some point, all quarterbacks endure challenges that they must overcome, including changes in teammates and even systems.
The key is to get someone who is unflappable and can handle adversity, which is why the Senior Bowl, all-star games, combine, and pro days are going to be huge in terms of evaluating not just the football skills but also the personality fit of the top quarterbacks and whether they have what it takes to thrive in a demanding market where expectations are sure to be sky high.