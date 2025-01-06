New York Giants Injury Updates: What We Know
With the 2024 season thankfully over for the New York Giants, the next time we get any kind of official injury report won’t be until September.
But that doesn’t mean there aren’t a few players whose statuses will be closely monitored once the Giants return to work in the spring.
Here’s a rundown of what we learned from the locker room sessions.
IOL Jon Runyan, Jr.
Runyan, who landed on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain for which he had surgery to fix a torn deltoid ligament in his ankle, also revealed that he played the entire season with a separated shoulder, an injury that likely happened back in training camp when he missed a few practices with a shoulder issue.
Runyan said he wasn’t sure if he would need surgery to repair it, but a decision would probably be made sooner rather than later.
OLB Brian Burns
Burns, one of two Giants players (Greg Van Roten being the other) who didn’t miss a single game snap, put forth his heroic first season in Giants blue playing through Achilles tendinitis and a groin issue.
Burns did show up on the injury report throughout the year with mentions of both ailments, but he told reporters that he would not need surgery for either.
OLB Azeez Ojulari
Ojulari tore a ligament in his toe, which landed him on IR, but he said he didn’t need surgery. Set to hit free agency this offseason, Ojulari is unlikely to be back.
Safety Tyler Nubin
Nubin also landed on IR this year due to a high ankle sprain for which he had tightrope surgery. He should be good to go in the spring.
ILB Bobby Okereke
Okereke confirmed an earlier report of having a herniated disc in his back but added that it is healing and that he hopes to be ready for the start of the spring program in late April.