New York Giants Rising in MMQB Weekly NFL Power Rankings Poll

As the old saying goes, “To the victor go the spoils.” And for the New York Giants, who last year couldn’t buy their way out of a bottom-third ranking in the weekly MMQB power ranking polls, head coach Brian Daboll’s scrappy team is undoubtedly enjoying some early spoils as a result of their 2-0 record.

This week, the Giants, who, by the way, are favored by three points over the Dallas Cowboys ahead of next Monday night’s clash at MetLife Stadium (when was the last time the Giants were favored over the Cowboys?) landed at No. 17 in the MMQB power ranking poll.

For those keeping score at home, the Giants jumped up eight places from last week (No. 25) and have now moved up 12 places (No. 29) since the start of the 2022 season.

Notes Conor Orr of the ranking:

Brian Daboll has instilled some life in this franchise while helping it shed some old skin. There may still be hard times ahead, but with games against the Dak Prescott-less Cowboys and the Bears coming, could they start 4-0?

The Giants have won their first two games by one and three points, respectively. But score aside, the biggest thing to emerge as the Daboll era kicks off is that the Giants are finally learning how to win by not being afraid of failure.

“I think you can get bogged down in this league pretty quick by making a mistake and letting it affect the next play,” said Daboll.

“I want them to be themselves, play fast, play free, move onto the next play. We all make mistakes—I’m probably the leader of that. Once you make them, don’t let it linger. Move on to the next play. The next step is the most important.”

The Giants now turns their focus to the Cowboys--ranked No. 21 on this week's poll, by the way--on a night that New York will be celebrating its newest Ring of Honor members at halftime.

