New York Giants Unveil Week 3 Injury Report

Coming off Thursday Night Football last week and the extra days it afforded them, the Giants injury report is a bit longer than expected.

The New York Giants' Week 3 injury report is out, and it's a bit of a lengthy one.

The Giants had three players sit out practice Wednesday. They included linebacker Cam Brown (hamstring), defensive back Nate Ebner (quad), and defensive tackle Austin Johnson (illness).

One of the Giants' core special teams players, Brown, missed last week's game with a hamstring strain. If he cannot practice this week, it's probably a safe bet to assume he will miss a second straight game.

Ebner, also a core special teams player, is a new addition to the team's injury report this week. It's unclear when Ebner injured his quad, but if he can't play, his loss would be significant as among his numerous roles are his duties as the protector on the punt team.

Johnson, a starter, should be good to go for Sunday.

Giants/Falcons Wednesday injury report.

The Giants listed five players as being limited for Sunday in what could be viewed as a mixture of good and bad news.

The good? Tight end Evan Engram, who has been sidelined so far this season with a calf injury, was able to participate in limited practice reps. To the casual observer, Engram seemed to move around with no noticeable issues during the part of practice open to the media.

Although his status for Sunday isn't clear, the fact that he started the week able to practice after being unable to work the last two weeks is encouraging.

Running back Saquon Barkley (knee) figures to have a weekly presence on the team's injury report, as his practice reps continue to be monitored not to overtax him as he continues his comeback from a torn ACL suffered last year.

Receiver Kenny Golladay is a new addition to the injury list. Golladay, who dealt with a hamstring strain during the summer, is listed with a hip ailment, a somewhat concerning development since it was a hip issue that last year caused him to miss most of the season.

Defensive co-captain Logan Ryan is dealing with a hamstring strain and was limited in practice. Ryan's injury is not thought to be significant enough to threaten his availability for Sunday, though the Giants are likely to be smart with such a key member of their defense.

Tight end Kaden Smith is back on the injury report with a knee issue, which first popped up late in the summer. Smith has been able to grind out whatever his issue is, though, and there is hope he'll be able to do so again this week.

The Falcons listed three players on their injury report, all of whom didn't practice Wednesday. They include receivers Russell Gage (ankle) and Frank Darby (calf), and cornerback AJ Terrell (concussion).

Gage and Terrell are the two Falcons injuries worth monitoring this week. Gage is the Falcons slot receiver, while Terrell is their No. 1 cornerback.

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community

Become a premium Fan Nation member and get access to all of Fan Nation’s premium content plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click here for more information or to begin your free 30-day trial.