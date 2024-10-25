New York Giants Week 8 Injury Report: A New Injury Concern
There’s never a good time for an injury to pop up, but lately, that seems to be the case the last few weeks for the New York Giants.
This week, another groin injury has popped up, that to right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, who is scheduled to face Steelers pass rusher extraordinaire T.J. Watt on Monday Night Football. Eluemunor’s injury was confirmed by head coach Brian Daboll, who said he was “hopeful” of having Eluemunor available for Modnay’s game.
With Eluemunor sidelined, at least for today’s practice, 2022 first-round pick Evan Neal, who has been trying to get up to speed as quickly as possible on the new teachings of offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo, received the first-team reps on Friday’s practice, per Daboll.
Eluemunor has proven to be a tough customer. Back in training camp, he was hit in the midsection by Dexter Lawrence during a practice, the injury creating soreness to his rib cage. But rather than sit out while recovering, Eluemunor barely missed a beat, returning to practice the next day.
“Whatever pain I gotta go through to be out on that field, whatever I have to do to make sure my body's okay to be out there, I'm gonna do [it],” Eluemunor told New York Giants On SI, adding, “You're gonna have to chop my leg off to keep me off that field.”
Groin injuries can be tricky, but given Eluemunor’s determination and appreciation to be a Giant, he’ll do everything he can to be ready for the next game.
Check back later for the rest of the Giants' Friday injury report as wel as the Steelers' injury report.
New York Giants Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Thurs.
Fri.
Sat.
Status
Brian Burns
OLB
Groin/Achiles
Limited
Jamie Gillan
P
Left Hamstring
DNP
Jermaine Eluemunor
RT
Groin
--
DNP
Dexter Lawrence II
DT
Hip
DNP
Ty Summers
LB
Ankle
DNP
Adoree' Jackson
CB
Neck
DNP
Cor'Dale Flott
CB
Groin
DNP
Tre Hawkins III
CB
Ankle
DNP
Bryce Ford-Wheaton
WR
Achilles
Limited
Jalin Hyatt
WR
Rib
Full
Bold denotes a change in status.
Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Thurs.
Fri.
Sat.
Status
Roman Wilson
WR
Hamstring
DNP
Damonte Kazee
SAF
Ankle
Full
DeShon Elliott
DB
Back
DNP
Donte Jackson
CB
Shoulder
Full
Tyler Matakevich*
LB
Hamstring
Limited
Nick Herbig
LB
Hamstring
DNP
Zach Frazier
OC
Ankle
DNP
Dylan Cook*
OT
Foot
Full
Cordarrelle Patterson
RB/KR
Ankle
Limited
Keeanu Benton
DT
Calf
Limited
Cameron Heyward
DT
NIR - Veteran's Rest
DNP
* Designated to return from IR.