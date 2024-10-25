Giants Country

New York Giants Week 8 Injury Report: A New Injury Concern

Right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, set to face Steelers defender T.J. Watt, is ailing because of a groin injury.

Patricia Traina

Sep 22, 2024; New York Giants OL Jermaine Eluemunor
Sep 22, 2024; New York Giants OL Jermaine Eluemunor / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
There’s never a good time for an injury to pop up, but lately, that seems to be the case the last few weeks for the New York Giants.

This week, another groin injury has popped up, that to right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, who is scheduled to face Steelers pass rusher extraordinaire T.J. Watt on Monday Night Football. Eluemunor’s injury was confirmed by head coach Brian Daboll, who said he was “hopeful” of having Eluemunor available for Modnay’s game.

With Eluemunor sidelined, at least for today’s practice, 2022 first-round pick Evan Neal, who has been trying to get up to speed as quickly as possible on the new teachings of offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo, received the first-team reps on Friday’s practice, per Daboll.

Eluemunor has proven to be a tough customer. Back in training camp, he was hit in the midsection by Dexter Lawrence during a practice, the injury creating soreness to his rib cage. But rather than sit out while recovering, Eluemunor barely missed a beat, returning to practice the next day.

“Whatever pain I gotta go through to be out on that field, whatever I have to do to make sure my body's okay to be out there, I'm gonna do [it],” Eluemunor told New York Giants On SI, adding, “You're gonna have to chop my leg off to keep me off that field.”

Groin injuries can be tricky, but given Eluemunor’s determination and appreciation to be a Giant, he’ll do everything he can to be ready for the next game.

Check back later for the rest of the Giants' Friday injury report as wel as the Steelers' injury report.

New York Giants Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Thurs.

Fri.

Sat.

Status

Brian Burns

OLB

Groin/Achiles

Limited

Jamie Gillan

P

Left Hamstring

DNP

Jermaine Eluemunor

RT

Groin

--

DNP

Dexter Lawrence II

DT

Hip

DNP

Ty Summers

LB

Ankle

DNP

Adoree' Jackson

CB

Neck

DNP

Cor'Dale Flott

CB

Groin

DNP

Tre Hawkins III

CB

Ankle

DNP

Bryce Ford-Wheaton

WR

Achilles

Limited

Jalin Hyatt

WR

Rib

Full

Bold denotes a change in status.

Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Thurs.

Fri.

Sat.

Status

Roman Wilson

WR

Hamstring

DNP

Damonte Kazee

SAF

Ankle

Full

DeShon Elliott

DB

Back

DNP

Donte Jackson

CB

Shoulder

Full

Tyler Matakevich*

LB

Hamstring

Limited

Nick Herbig

LB

Hamstring

DNP

Zach Frazier

OC

Ankle

DNP

Dylan Cook*

OT

Foot

Full

Cordarrelle Patterson

RB/KR

Ankle

Limited

Keeanu Benton

DT

Calf

Limited

Cameron Heyward

DT

NIR - Veteran's Rest

DNP

* Designated to return from IR.

