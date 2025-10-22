Giants Country

NFL, NFLPA Still Investigating Giants Over Dart Medical Tent Incident

The league is looking into whether Giants head coach Brian Daboll or any other unauthorized sideline personnel violated health and safety protocols during their Week 6 game.

Patricia Traina

Oct 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) exits the injury tent during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium.
Oct 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) exits the injury tent during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The NFL and NFLPA’s joint investigation regarding any breach in protocol resulting in the New York Giants’ Week 6 concussion evaluation of quarterback Jaxson Dart is still ongoing.

Jeff Miller, NFL Executive Vice President of Communications, Public Affairs and Policy; Health and Safety, provided the update on Tuesday to reporters covering the league’s annual fall meetings being held in New York this week.

“The investigation is ongoing,” Miller said, per Tom Rock of Newsday. “We try to expedite it with the Players' Association to get to a resolution. I don’t know what 'soon' means in this context, but we’re making progress."

The investigation stems from Giants head coach Brian Daboll’s sticking his head inside the blue medical tent during the team’s Week 6 game against the Philadelphia Eagles while Dart was being evaluated for a head injury. 

Daboll, who was also seen having a heated but brief discussion with Dr. Scott Rodeo, a team physician, said, “I just wanted him out there if he was okay.

“But I wanted the process — like, if we were getting ready to go for it on a potential fourth down, I would have burned a timeout if he could have come out there. I was asking how long it was going to take.

“You want your guy out there–not at risk of anything else,” Daboll added. “I think he's going to be good–is he going to be good or not? I’m going to call a timeout on fourth down and go for this SOB.”

The day after the incident, team co-owner John Mara, a member of the Player Health and Safety Committee, issued a statement confirming that he spoke to Daboll about the perception of his action being inappropriate. Mara also promised to cooperate with the NFL and NFLPA during its joint investigation.

If the Giants are found to be in violation of the league’s policy, the club and anyone else found to be part of that violation could be subjected to a monetary fine. 

Harsher penalties could also result in the Giants losing a draft pick next year.  

Miller reiterated that he didn’t have a timeline as to when the investigation would be completed, telling reporters that they would let the investigation “ play out before we reach all the conclusions that are important.”

He added, “When we do, as we’ve always been when we have looked at these with the players association, we’ll share our findings."

Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

