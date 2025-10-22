NFL, NFLPA Still Investigating Giants Over Dart Medical Tent Incident
The NFL and NFLPA’s joint investigation regarding any breach in protocol resulting in the New York Giants’ Week 6 concussion evaluation of quarterback Jaxson Dart is still ongoing.
Jeff Miller, NFL Executive Vice President of Communications, Public Affairs and Policy; Health and Safety, provided the update on Tuesday to reporters covering the league’s annual fall meetings being held in New York this week.
“The investigation is ongoing,” Miller said, per Tom Rock of Newsday. “We try to expedite it with the Players' Association to get to a resolution. I don’t know what 'soon' means in this context, but we’re making progress."
The investigation stems from Giants head coach Brian Daboll’s sticking his head inside the blue medical tent during the team’s Week 6 game against the Philadelphia Eagles while Dart was being evaluated for a head injury.
Daboll, who was also seen having a heated but brief discussion with Dr. Scott Rodeo, a team physician, said, “I just wanted him out there if he was okay.
“But I wanted the process — like, if we were getting ready to go for it on a potential fourth down, I would have burned a timeout if he could have come out there. I was asking how long it was going to take.
“You want your guy out there–not at risk of anything else,” Daboll added. “I think he's going to be good–is he going to be good or not? I’m going to call a timeout on fourth down and go for this SOB.”
The day after the incident, team co-owner John Mara, a member of the Player Health and Safety Committee, issued a statement confirming that he spoke to Daboll about the perception of his action being inappropriate. Mara also promised to cooperate with the NFL and NFLPA during its joint investigation.
If the Giants are found to be in violation of the league’s policy, the club and anyone else found to be part of that violation could be subjected to a monetary fine.
Harsher penalties could also result in the Giants losing a draft pick next year.
Miller reiterated that he didn’t have a timeline as to when the investigation would be completed, telling reporters that they would let the investigation “ play out before we reach all the conclusions that are important.”
He added, “When we do, as we’ve always been when we have looked at these with the players association, we’ll share our findings."
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook.Visit our YouTube channelfor the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.