NFL Sends Out Concussion Protocol Reminder in Wake of Jaxson Dart Incident
The NFL has sent a written reminder to its 32 clubs regarding the concussion protocol procedure and the penalties associated with violations of said memo.
Pro Football Talk, which reported the existence and distribution of the memo, also managed to obtain a copy of the one-page document, which emphasized that “only medical personnel deemed essential to the care of the athlete (emphasis added) may be present for the tent and/or locker room evaluation. This includes the team physician best qualified to evaluate concussion, the Club AT, and the sideline UNC.”
The memo went on to stress that “no other individuals are permitted in the tent or locker room during an evaluation. This includes coaches, front office personnel, and/or other players.”
During Thursday night’s Giants-Eagles game, both head coach Brian Daboll and running back Cam Skattebo were seen sticking their respective heads into the tent.
Daboll, who was also caught on camera having a terse moment with the Giants team physician, Dr. Scott Rodeo, presumably about Dart’s status, said after the game, “I just wanted his [butt] out there if he was OK.
“I wanted the process — like, we were getting ready to go for it on a potential fourth down. I would have burned a timeout if he could have come out there. So I was asking, ‘How long is it gonna take?”
Skattebo, in his explanation, said he was merely checking on a teammate, “I was making sure that Jaxson wasn’t hurting anybody in the injury tent. He’s a dog. He wants to be back on the field.”
The day after the game, Giants president and CEO John Mara, who is a member of the league’s Health and Safety Committee, released a statement describing Daboll’s action of going to the tent as "inappropriate."
The league has launched an investigation into the Giants' actions, which, according to Article 39, Section 17(b), should wrap up within three weeks. The full concussion protocol for both during games and after is outlined in Appendix W of the current CBA.
If the Giants are found to have violated the policy, potential penalties, according to the memo obtained by Pro Football Talk, “may include reprimand, remedial training, fines and/or the loss of draft picks if it is determined that competitive considerations motivated the club’s failure to comply with the Protocol.”
Mara, in his statement, promised that the team would “cooperate fully” with the league and the NFLPA in its investigation.
