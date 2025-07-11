NY Giants Uniforms Ranked in Bottom Third of League Ahead of 2025 Season
With the Washington Commanders having rolled out new uniforms for 2025, USA Today’s Nate Davis took a look at the threads of all 32 teams, ranking them from worst to first.
The good news is that the New York Giants didn’t rank last on the list–that designation went to the Cleveland Browns.
The Giants, as has been the case with many of their statistical rankings over recent years, landed at No. 23, down from No. 19 the previous year.
Davis did not sound like he was a fan of the Giants’ 100th anniversary “Century Red” look, which they wore in Week 1 of last season and are not expected to wear again anytime soon.
His biggest issue is the Giants’ “bland red-and-white roadies (which inexplicably lack any blue notes)” and which “remain problematic.”
The one Giants’ look that Davis seemed to be a big fan of–and one that seems to be still popular among the fan base- is the team’s 1980s retro uniform, which he called “their best look.”
It’s hard to argue with that opinion. The 1980s were a mostly fruitful decade for Giants football, one that many among the older fan base still remember with great fondness. During that decade, the Giants went to the postseason five times, winning Super Bowl XXI in 1986.
That decade was also largely punctuated by some of the Giants’ greatest legends to don the uniform in the post-AFL-NFL merger era, such as Lawrence Taylor, Phil Simms, Mark Bavaro, Otis Anderson, Leonard Marshall, Harry Carson, Carl Banks, Mark Collins, and many others.
While the Giants’ current look, which has been around for the current century and which has had minor tweaks here and there, has seen its moments of glory in the form of two Super Bowls (XLII and XLVI), there is no substitution for the classic 1980s look that reminds one of the Big Blue Wrecking Crew, the Suburbanites, and all those blue-collar led Bill Parcells teams that were so dominant back in the day.