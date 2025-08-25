NY Giants Unveil 2025 Uniform Schedule

Giants Country

The New York Giants’ 2025 uniform schedule will feature their standard home and road uniforms and two special looks for legacy games, the first of which will be against the San Francisco 49ers on November 2 and the other on December 14 against the Washington Commanders.

The legacy look will see the Giants wear their classic 1980s era blue uniform and rebrand the stadium to include their classic helmet design at midfield and vintage red end zones with “GIANTS” block lettering.

Other uniform notables include the return of the team’s “Vintage White” color rush uniforms for back-to-back games at Chicago (Week 10) and home against Green Bay (Week 11). That look includes the classic navy helmet with the underlined “GIANTS” wordmark on both sides.

Here is the full Giants’ 2025 uniform schedule.  

  • Week 1 at WAS: Blue jersey, white pants
  • Week 2 at DAL: Blue jersey, white pants
  • Week 3 vs. KC (SNF): Blue jersey, white pants
  • Week 4 vs. LAC: Blue jersey, white pants
  • Week 5 at NO: White jersey, white pants
  • Week 6 vs. PHI (TNF): Blue jersey, white pants
  • Week 7 at DEN: White jersey, white pants
  • Week 8 at PHI: White jersey, white pants
  • Week 9 vs. SF: Legacy Blue
  • Week 10 at CHI: Vintage White
  • Week 11 vs. GB: Vintage White
  • Week 12 at DET: White jersey, white pants
  • Week 13 at NE (MNF): White jersey, white pants
  • Week 14: BYE WEEK
  • Week 15 vs. WAS: Legacy Blue
  • Week 16 vs. MIN: Blue jersey, white pants
  • Week 17 at LV: White jersey, white pants
  • Week 18 vs. DAL: Blue jersey, white pants

