Malik Nabers Emerged as Top "Safety Net" for NY Giants QBs
When it comes to the long-term state of the franchise, there is nothing more important than how the New York Giants handle their quarterback room next season.
Whether they stick with Russell Wilson for the entire campaign or switch to Jaxson Dart midway through, the team must position its rookie for an auspicious start to what is hopefully a long and successful NFL career. But regardless of who is taking snaps at quarterback, they should have a trusty target to lean on.
Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers feels as close to a sure thing as New York has had since Odell Beckham Jr. exploded on the scene in 2014. Although that union did not last as long as the organization or fan base initially envisioned, the plan is for Nabers to be a Big Blue star for the next decade.
For now, though, New York needs him to be more than just a difference-making pass-catcher. There is an unspoken expectation that the 21-year-old will be the savior of this offense during this transitional phase. While the Giants work out their long-term quarterback situation, Nabers will be a crucial safety net.
When ranking the receivers who were targeted most when their quarterbacks faced pressure last season, Lauren Gray of Pro Football Focus put New York's top offensive playmaker in the No. 6 slot.
She determined the threat rate by considering the target rate based on the number of routes that receivers run. Nabers' was 19.1 percent, right behind superstar Justin Jefferson (19.2).
"Last year’s sixth-overall draft pick saw 41 targets with his quarterback under duress last season, the most for a rookie receiver since 2020," she wrote.
"Nabers and Ladd McConkey were the only rookies to be targeted more than 25 times in such situations, and Nabers also tied McConkey with 24 catches.
"He finished with 311 receiving yards, 16 first downs, and four touchdown catches. Nabers also ranked eighth in yards after the catch (79) and yards after contact (35) and generated the fourth-best deep target rate (31.7%) in pressure situations."
Malik Nabers thrived with NY Giants with less to work with
Nabers, who notched 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns in his rookie season, will have colossal responsibilities moving forward. It is not hyperbolic to say that this man could have a bigger impact on the franchise's future than any other Giants player.
The former LSU dynamo can help ensure the current regime stays intact by getting the most out of 36-year-old Wilson, and he will also play an integral role in helping young Jaxson Dart acclimate himself to the NFL.
It is unfair to place this burden on Nabers' shoulders, especially since he has only one year of professional football experience under his belt. But he may be one of the few talents who could carry it.
The 6-foot wideout commanded a high usage rate last season, serving as a source of comfort for Daniel Jones, Drew Lock, and Tommy DeVito.
Nabers excelled in sub-optimal circumstances with limited NFL experience, so it stands to reason that he could have an even higher threat rate during the 2025-26 campaign.
If Nabers can fully recover from the toe injury that sidelined him this past spring, he should remain the Giants' clear-cut top option.
Wilson, Dart, and backup Jameis Winston surely understand that their best chance at producing in the Meadowlands is by relying on No. 1, especially when the adversity ramps up.