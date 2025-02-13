Why NFL Insider Thinks Potential Matthew Stafford-Giants Union Makes Sense
The New York Giants are in a sticky situation. General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll might have an opportunity to select a potential franchise quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft, but they are also under pressure to win games next season.
That means the team will have to balance fully backing a veteran bridge quarterback and going all in on a rookie like Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders.
However, Giants co-owner John Mara has publicly stated that his patience is running thin with the continued loss, which could put a little extra pressure on Schoen to make a move that he might not want to make.
That move could involve trading for Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (assuming he becomes available via trade) to be the bridge quarterback and selecting a rookie to be groomed for the long-term job in April.
A Stafford-Giants union initially sounded complicated, but it could gain traction as we get deeper into the offseason, in the opinion of Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.
"In New York, I think the Los Angeles Rams quarterback would be joining a team that’s much closer than people think," Breer wrote.
"They’ve got a franchise left tackle (Andrew Thomas) and budding No. 1 receiver (Malik Nabers) on offense, and a defense that’s well-built around three cornerstones (Brian Burns, Dexter Lawrence, Kayvon Thibodeaux) along the front. They also have some financial wiggle room to land Stafford, then use Stafford to lure more veterans."
Stafford, a Super Bowl champion and two-time Pro Bowler, is expected to pursue a raise in his contract this offseason after restructuring his deal last year. He is due to earn a $4 million signing bonus on March 19. The Rams can gain some financial relief if they deal him before then.
This is where the Giants enter the story. They could view Stafford as a surefire way to leap up the standings and contend for a playoff berth in 2025.
The 16-year signal-caller can also bring leadership to the field and locker room, injecting new life into a franchise that has endured seven losing campaigns in the last eight years.
At What Cost?
The price for Stafford, assuming there is a deal to be made, has to be right, however.
The Giants organization has to ask itself if it can afford to trade away valuable draft picks to obtain a 37-year-old quarterback. The Rams’s dwindling leverage helps New York, but Rams general manager Les Snead most likely won’t look to give away Stafford for next to nothing.
The No. 3 overall pick, which the Giants currently hold, has been considered a possibility if negotiations begin on a deal.
However, it’s widely believed the Giants don’t want to give that pick up as they could use it on one of Sanders or Ward; another player such as Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter, or Mason Graham (if available at No. 3); or even trade down for more assets to soften the loss of having to surrender what will likely be multiple picks to get Stafford.
Surrendering future assets works if the Giants can realistically contend in the NFC for the next few years. With Stafford's experience and the impactful pieces Breer mentioned, this team can take a big step forward.
However, one cannot ignore the risks of a 3-14 squad trading draft capital for a quarterback in the twilight years of his career.
Stafford completed 65.8 percent of his passes in the 2024 campaign, throwing for 3,762 yards and a modest 20 touchdowns in 16 games. If the Giants' offensive lineendures injury problems as it did last season, that wouldn’t be good for any quarterback, let alone one that has had some mounting injury issues over the last four seasons.