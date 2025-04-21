Giants Country

Report: Giants Partial Trade Offer to Titans for No. 1 Pick Revealed

The Giants tried, but once again they were rebuked ina n attempt to move up in the draft.

Patricia Traina

Apr 16, 2025: New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen addresses the media during his annual draft preview press briefing.
For those wondering, yes, the New York Giants attempted to trade places with the Tennessee Titans for the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

However, the Giants’ offer, as reported by ESPN insider Adam Schefter to be “a package of picks that would have included a third-round pick this year,” was rejected.

It’s unknown just how much Giants general manager Joe Schoen was willing to give up besides a third, and of course, the team’s third overall pick this year for the right to move up where the team presumably would have selected Miami quarterback Cam Ward.

But clearly, as was the case last year when Schoen tried to trade up with the Patriots only to be rebuked, the Titans are looking for a historic haul to pass on the ability to select Ward first overall.

The Giants and Schoen aren’t quite in a position where they can mortgage future picks, including potential future first-round picks. 

That said, there continue to be reports of the Giants, who at No. 3 are thought to be planning on selecting whichever of Travis Huter and Abdul Carter is on the board. They want to trade back into the bottom of the first round with an eye on getting past Pittsburgh, which is also in need of a quarterback.

However, as previously reported, the Giants potentially face an uphill battle to accomplish even that. The Cleveland Browns, who have draft capital similar to the Giants and need a quarterback, could spark a bidding war to move up to No. 20, one spot ahead of the Steelers.

Of course, the question remains how much Schoen would be willing to give up to get back into the bottom of the first round, assuming the team has any first-round grades on the quarterbacks that will remain after Ward is off the board.

