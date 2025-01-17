Retired Giants DE Michael Strahan Inducted into College Football Hall of Fame
Just when you thought New York Giants legend Michael Strahan had reached the top of every pyramid, he found another football summit to climb long after he hung up his cleats.
The National Football Foundation and the College Football Hall of Fame has named Strahan as one of three defensive linemen in the HOF Class of 2025, citing his time at Texas Southern University (1989-92). He is the program’s first player to be so feted – the Tigers already had retired his number 75.
Strahan, 53, concluded his collegiate career by being named the 1992 Division I-AA (now FCS) Defensive Player of the Year, the Black College Defensive Player of the Year and a first-team Division I-AA All-American and while earning his second straight Southwestern Athletic Conference Player of the Year award. He finished the season with a school-record 19 sacks and 32 tackles for losses (and 142 yards).
In 1991, Strahan paced the SWAC with 14.5 sacks on his way to becoming the school’s all-time record holder with 41.5.
Strahan’s exploits enticed the Giants to select him in the second round (40th overall) of the 1993 NFL Draft.
He spent all 15 of his pro seasons with New York and posted 141.5 career sacks – which ranks sixth in NFL history, including a league-record 22.5 in 2001.
Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt tied the NFL single-season mark in 2021. And Lawrence Taylor holds the Giants’ unofficial sack record of 142 because the linebacker registered 9.5 as a rookie in 1981 – a year before the league kept official totals.
Strahan went to seven Pro Bowls, was voted to six All-Pro teams, and retired after the 2007 Giants ruined the New England Patriots’ undefeated season in Super Bowl XLII.
The Giants retired his number 92, placed him in their Ring of Honor and he was named No. 5 on the franchise’s Top 100 players as selected by an independent panel, sanctioned by the team.
Strahan was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014, selected as part of the NFL’s All-Decade Team of 2000 and the Senior Bowl 75th Anniversary Team.
In addition, the former defensive end was inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame, the SWAC Hall of Fame, the Texas Sports Hall of Fame and the Texas Southern University Hall of Fame.
Finally, in the mold of other Giants legends, Strahan later found success as a broadcaster, hosting TV’s “$100,000 Pyramid” and capturing Emmy and Peabody awards for his work as part of FOX NFL Sunday and ABC’s Good Morning America.
The College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025 features four coaches and 18 players, including fellow defensive linemen Haloti Ngata (Oregon, 2022, 2004-05) and John Henderson (Tennessee, 1999-2001). This year’s ballot consisted of 77 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 101 players and 34 coaches from the rest of the divisional ranks.
The latest class will be inducted during the 67th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 9 at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.