Giants Dismiss Defensive Backs Coaches Jerome Henderson, Mike Treier
The New York Giants are moving on from their two defensive backs coaches, Jerome Henderson (defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach) and safeties coach Michael Treier.
Henderson, 55, is a former NFL defensive back who played for the Patriots (who drafted him in the second round in 1991) and the Bills, Eagles, and Jets.
As a coach, Henderson’s resume included stints with the Jets, Browns, Cowboys, and Falcons before he came to the Giants in 2020 to join Joe Judge’s coaching staff as the defensive backs coach.
Last season, Henderson, who interviewed for the Giants’ vacant defensive coordinator position, which ultimately went to Shane Bowen, was given the additional responsibilities of passing game coordinator.
Treier, another holdover from Judge’s assistant coaching staff, just completed his fifth season with the Giants and his second as the team’s safeties coach.
Before taking on that role, Treier was an assistant defensive backs coach for two seasons and a defensive quality control coach for his first NFL season.
The Giants' pass defense struggled this past season, particularly with the big plays allowed and generating turnovers. New York surrendered 49 passing plays of 20+ yards (tied for ninth most in the league) and seven pass plays of 40+ yards (tied for sixth most).
The Giants also finished 31st in the league in interceptions with five, only four of which were recorded by defensive backs.
Players such as Deonte Banks and Cor’Dale Flott took steps backward in their development as they struggled to adapt to playing more of a zone-heavy coverage scheme that Bowen employs.