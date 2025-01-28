Retired Giants DE Michael Strahan Reflects on Daughter's Brave Cancer Battle
Retired New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan, the Pro Football Hall of Famer and Good Morning America co-anchor, has faced challenges in his career, but none quite as personal or profound as watching his daughter, Isabella, battle cancer.
Isabella was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer, at the age of 19, setting off a series of life-changing events for her and her family, which she documented on social media.
In a special heartfelt tribute for People magazine, her famous father expressed his pride in Isabella’s battle with and triumph over the disease.
In 2023, Isabella was starting her fall semester at the University of Southern California when she began experiencing intense headaches, nausea, and dizziness.
After revealing to her twin sister, Sophia, that she had been vomiting blood, Sophia persuaded Isabella to visit the emergency room. The diagnosis came swiftly: a fast-growing tumor in Isabella's cerebellum.
“They said no need for a second opinion. We should just go in,” Michael told Liz McNeil of People.
On her 19th birthday, Isabella underwent brain surgery tumor—which was the beginning of her grueling journey that would be filled with surgeries, chemotherapy, and radiation. Throughout it all, Michael says Isabella’s determination remained unwavering.
“Her spirit was there,” he shared. “One of the things she said, probably the hardest thing I had to hear, was, ‘Dad, I’ll do whatever. I want to live.’”
These words reminded Michael of his daughter’s strength, even in her most vulnerable moments. “I knew she wouldn’t quit. She was going to fight—and she did,” he says.
The Strahan family stood by her side throughout her entire recovery. Isabella was forced to relearn basic tasks such as eating, speaking, and walking.
In July 2024, Isabella was declared cancer-free. Although she is back at USC studying communications, her journey is far from over, as she must continue to monitor her health closely with regular check-ups.
Despite the doctors’ optimism, Michael, as any parent would, remains concerned for his daughter’s long-term well-being. “Her doctors feel very confident she’s going to be fine. That’s what we’ll hold on to, but you’re nervous every time. That will never go away,” he confessed.
As for Isabella, she believes that by documenting her experiences in a heartfelt series of YouTube vlogs, her story will hopefully create a space for connection and hope for fellow survivors.