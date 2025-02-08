Tiki Barber Weighs In on Giants's Ideal Draft Direction
In an offseason riddled with uncertainty, there are two safe bets New York Giants fans can make. The New York Giants will likely sign a veteran bridge quarterback in free agency and select either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft if they can.
The second part of that presumptive plan is much harder for management to control because general manager Joe Schoen is at the mercy of the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns.
If both teams fill their own gaping quarterback pits on April 24, the Giants will have a decision to make. They can trade down or draft the top guy on their board.
Tiki Barber, New York's all-time rushing yards leader turned radio talk show host, does not think it would be a hard choice if Sanders and Ward were unavailable for the Giants to select.
"If [neither Ward nor Sanders are available], I don't think the Giants should panic," Barber told the New York Post's Dexter Henry. "You just take the best available player on the board, and that's [Colorado cornerback/wide receiver] Travis Hunter."
Barber firmly believes the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner is the most talented non-quarterback entering the NFL this year, a sentiment also expressed this week by Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke.
Travis Hunter checks off multiple boxes
Hunter boasts eye-popping credentials. During his two seasons with Colorado, he flourished at wide receiver and cornerback, dramatically altering the definition of a dual-threat.
Star college athletes have contributed on offense and defense, including fellow Heisman recipient Charles Woodson, but none to the magnitude of Hunter accomplished.
The 21-year-old helped the Buffaloes regain relevance and post their first winning campaign since 2016. He asked head coach and mentor Deion Sanders to place a heavy burden on his shoulders, and he carried it to great effect.
Hunter finished second in the FBS with 15 receiving touchdowns and ranked in the top five in both receptions (96) and receiving yards (1,258).
He has impressive explosiveness and reliable hands, mystifying fans with some of the catches he secured last season. Though, many scouts consider him to be an even better cornerback.
The two-time All-American hounded opposing receivers, racking up four interceptions and 36 tackles in 2024. Quarterbacks threw his way at their own risk, making it hard not to see why Barber immensely values Hunter's two-way brilliance.
"He can do multiple things," the Giants Ring of Honor member said. "Ultimately, you're going to have to define one side of the ball... offense or defense for him, but you can't afford to miss if you're the New York Giants."
That last sentence reverberates throughout New York's front office. The team knows it has to pick a high-level performer at No. 3.
Hunter, this year’s Heisman Trophy winner, also won the Fred Biletnikoff Award, given to college's best receiver, and the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors. That rare excellence could make a fine contingency plan for the Giants at the 2025 NFL Draft.
