Two Giants Ranked Among NFL's Top Six in New Analysis
The New York Giants (2-4) 2024 season might not be giving fans much to smile about right now, but one thing that is smile-worthy has been the play of its 2024 rookie class, of which two players–receiver Malik Nabers and cornerback Andru Phillips, were recently ranked among the top six rookies after six weeks.
Although both have missed games due to injuries, when they have been on the field, they have made a difference.
In the first four weeks, Nabers, the Giats’ first-round draft pick, averaged 2.54 yards per route run, according to PFF. His two-game absence due to a concussion was felt in the overall passing game.
Before his injury, the Giants' passing offense ranked 13th. In the two weeks since, it has dropped to 18th overall.
In the first four weeks, the Giants averaged 237.3 yards per game, which has decreased to 213.5 yards per game.
The Giants really felt Nabers’ absence last week against the Bengals when they couldn’t get much going down the field.
Phillips, the team’s third-round pick, has been solid in the slot cornerback role. In his last game against one of the league’s top passing offenses, he allowed only two receptions for 11 yards through the air.
Through the first six weeks, Phillips has recorded 16 solo tackles, ten receptions allowed on 14 targets, one sack, and one forced fumble.