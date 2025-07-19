NY Giants' Pass-rushing Duo Earns Recognition Among Best Such Tandems
The New York Giants turned torture into an art form last season, punishing their fan base with a franchise-worst 3-14 campaign that included quarterback instability, porous run defense, uninspiring play-calling, and a needless Week 17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.
Though amid the agony, there were a few bright spots. Multi-time Pro Bowlers Dexter Lawrence and Brian Burns gave fans hope that an elite defense could soon become a reality. Their collectively impressive efforts are finally receiving the due appreciation, as everyone awaits the 2025-26 NFL season.
Matt Holder of Bleacher Report ranked the Giants' duo as the fifth-best in the league, acknowledging the experience, production, and versatility this tandem can provide every week.
A force with which to be reckoned
Lawrence's inclusion in the list is a testament to his unique brand of greatness, considering that few 340-pound defensive tackles can record nine sacks in a single season while also clogging up rushing lanes. He is a one-of-a-kind talent who many believe deserves more accolades than he has received.
The Giants continue to rely on Lawrence in the trenches, and he continues to deliver. Although the two-time AP Second-Team All-Pro has not enjoyed much winning in these last six years, he is arguably the only stabilizing presence the franchise has had during this overall bleak stretch.
A dislocated elbow, which the 27-year-old suffered in New York's Thanksgiving clash with the Dallas Cowboys, forced him to play less than 16 games in a single campaign for the first time in his NFL career. The Giants will lean on this man as long as he is on the D-Line.
But they will also ask Burns to carry a fair share of the workload. Because of the five-year, $141 million contract he signed after Big Blue traded for him last offseason, it is unfortunately all too easy to undersell what the former Carolina Panthers star achieved in his first year with New York.
While Burns was not at his absolute best -- he battled groin and ankle injuries -- he still left his mark in the Meadowlands.
The No. 16 overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, coming in one pick before Lawrence, registered eight and a half sacks, 17 tackles for loss, 61 total pressures, 42 solo tackles, and two forced fumbles.
Like the other half of this pass-rushing duo, Burns boasts an impressive attendance record. He played in every game during the 2025-26 season, displaying commendable toughness despite consistent discomfort.
Yes, that's football, but the outside linebacker still deserves credit for pressing forward during an abysmal team campaign.
Big Blue's defense could be ready to explode behind Lawrence and Burns
Two powerful rocks alone cannot produce a dominant front-seven. Cohesion throughout the line and sound play-calling remain vital. However, they can set the tone and light the spark that the rest of the unit requires to reach its peak.
One must remember that Dexter Lawrence II and Brian Burns have not even spent a full season together on the field. Ideally, that will change this year. Their combined contributions could have an even greater impact on the defense, alongside the much-anticipated rookie OLB Abdul Carter.
The pieces are there, but for them to click into place, Lawrence and Burns must handle their numerous responsibilities. If they do so yet again, then this duo will more than justify its placement on B/R's rankings. It may even exceed those already lofty expectations.