Stephen A. Smith Unimpressed with John Harbaugh’s Fiery Motivational Speech

John Harbaugh endured plenty of pitfalls during the later stages of his 18-year tenure with the Baltimore Ravens. He did not have his guys properly prepared for a home AFC Championship Game versus the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024, and his teams suffered several excruciating losses.

But New York Giants fans chose not to dwell on his missteps. Amid what is a hugely embarrassing stretch for the franchise, people are just grateful to have a Super Bowl champion commanding the sidelines and the locker room.

Regardless of his flaws, Harbaugh is a proven leader who inspires far more confidence than any of Big Blue's recent head coaches.

Team co-owner John Mara understands as much, which is why he handed the man a $100 million contract and considerable control over roster decisions.

Harbaugh is now one of the highest-paid coaches in the league alongside Andy Reid and answers directly to ownership, not general manager Joe Schoen.

A large portion of the fan base believes these concessions are necessary compromises. ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith sees them as a sign of something else .

Fired Up 🔥



Giants Life: The Offseason drops tomorrow 👀 pic.twitter.com/sgE6OE1JXF — New York Giants (@Giants) July 22, 2026

Speaking about Harbaugh’s motivational speech, Smith was quick to slam the head coach for his approach.

"The only reason this happened is that this speaks to the desperation of a once-proud New York Giants franchise that has become a laughing stock of the National Football League," Smith said on First Take .

"They are an absolute joke, and that is why John Harbaugh looks silly this morning, caught on camera trying to motivate these players talking about the New York Giants."

Can John Harbaugh Get the Giants Back on Track?

Jun 3, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh show support of the New York Knicks before speaking with media after organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harbaugh drew criticism for his introductory speech from earlier this year which was shared by the team as part of its “Giants Life” series.. For some, the speech was perceived as inauthentic and excessive.

The 2019 Coach of the Year is clearly passionate about this game and this team, however. He respects the Giants' place in NFL history and wants to rejuvenate the organization.

If that earns him some social media mockery, then so be it. The only thing that truly matters is on-field results. Smith highlighted the broken culture and years of ineptitude that Harbaugh and his staff are fighting to fix.

Since New York's last championship in the 2011 campaign, the team has posted 10 seasons with 10 or more losses and finished last place in the NFC East five times.

The offensive line was a mess for most of this stretch, and management made several failed draft selections and free agency signings.

There is no guarantee that the pain ends. Harbaugh has not even coached a game for the Giants yet. Who is to say this squad is on the mend?

Sometimes, though, you have to look at the evidence laid out on the table and trust that logic will prevail. The Harbaugh era still comes with plenty of questions, but it also features a plethora of promise and sound thinking.

If those positive trends hold firm on the gridiron, then Smith and others can soon join Harbaugh in respecting the words "New York Giants."

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