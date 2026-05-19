Giants Legend Sounds the Alarm on Malik Nabers’ Latest Injury Update

New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers raised eyebrows and caused minor headaches when he freely shared his NFL Draft opinions, but anxiety levels are truly rising following the latest injury update for the dynamic wide receiver.

Nabers, who suffered a torn ACL and torn meniscus in a Week 4 win versus the Los Angeles Chargers last September, underwent a second procedure on his right knee earlier this offseason.

The procedure was described as a "cleanup" to remove some excess scar tissue, and it is not expected to jeopardize the 22-year-old's availability for the start of the 2026 campaign.

Former Giants running back turned sports radio talk show host Tiki Barber doesn’t quite share that same optimism .

The Giants' all-time rushing yards leader and WFAN personality thinks Nabers could face complications going forward.

"Guys play with repaired and rehabbed ACLs all the time; it's when you also tear your meniscus that it becomes an issue," Barber said on Evan & Tiki.

"Because it's hard to repair that fatty pad tissue. He's not a 6-foot-5 wide receiver; he thrives on his athleticism. And the only way as a bounding athlete you feel comfortable is if you don't have pain.

"We now hear he's had a cleanup because he had stiffness in the joint, which tells me that something kind of got loose in there. I unfortunately feel like this is going to be a consistent issue."

Tiki now has big concerns that Malik Nabers' knee could become a "consistent issue"😬 pic.twitter.com/HxLaMDAGBM — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) May 14, 2026

The retired All-Pro running back referenced his son's own experience with a torn meniscus, which, in Barber's words, effectively ended his football career (played at Brown from 2023-25). Barber does not want No. 1 to suffer a similar fate.

There are fans who will brush off Barber's worries as an overreaction, but a serious injury can certainly cause future problems. If an explosive talent like Nabers is forced to endure chronic pain, his effectiveness could become diminished.

For what it’s worth, every patient is different, and there is no textbook checklist for the timeline of milestones during the rehab process. This is why the Giants should not just assume the worst-case scenario.

While caution is obviously important and will be exercised regarding what Nabers will be permitted to do on the football field, the parties must have faith that Nabers will regain his electric form once he returns to action and continues to move further away from the original surgery date.

The hope is that Nabers will be operating at close to full capacity by late summer, because quarterback Jaxson Dart and New York's Matt Nagy-led offense need him to regularly disrupt opposing defenses next season.

Nabers has 127 receptions for 1,475 yards and nine touchdowns through 19 NFL games. While there is a good chance he’ll start training camp on the PUP list, so long as there are no setbacks that put his recovery back to square one, that’s all that anyone can really ask for.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.