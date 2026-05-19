Giants RB Cam Skattebo Provides Major Update on Injury Rehab at Town Hall Event

The New York Giants rushing offense is counting on the return of running back Cam Skattebo, whose rookie campaign ended in Week 8 last year due to a gruesome-looking dislocated ankle injury.

Skattebo, ever the picture of toughness, has repeatedly pledged to be back on the field as soon as he can.

He told reporters at the end of last season that he was making progress and even hoped to do some light work in the offseason.

That unfortunately doesn’t sound like it’s going to be the case, at least not in terms of doing any team drills.

Skattebo, appearing at the team’s annual Town Hall event at the Beacon Theater in Manhattan on Monday night, told the crowd that while he’s “feeling great,” he’s still “a little ways off” from his return to the field.

While not necessarily devastating news, given that training camp is still months away and the 2026 season is even further away, that news has to be disappointing for the second-year running back, who undoubtedly was hoping to be able to get some work in during the team’s OTAs, which begin on Tuesday.

Skattebo told the crowd that while he’s had some ups and downs in his rehab, the hardest thing has been learning to trust the ankle again. But he has been working hard in his rehab with an eye toward being cleared for training camp in late July.

If he is not ready for the start of training camp, Skattebo believes he’ll be “ready to go Week 1” when the Giants host the Dallas Cowboys for Sunday Night Football.

Skattebo appeared in eight games last season, with five starts, before his injury, which required him to be hospitalized overnight for emergency surgery, in a Week 8 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles.

He finished with 410 rushing yards on 101 carries and had seven total touchdowns (five on the ground), which led all Giants running backs last year and tied for 27th league-wide at his position.

In the passing game, Skattebo caught 24 of 32 pass targets for 207 yards and two scores.

As encouraging as Skattebo, the team’s fourth-round pick last year, looked in his small sample size, he downplayed his productivity , telling the crowd, “Wait until you see me for 17 games.”

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