Beaux Collins Made the Giants Roster Once on a Wing and a Prayer — Can He Do It Again?

The New York Giants have 14 receivers currently on this roster, of all shapes and sizes, with multiple skill profiles. What they do not have is a bunch of big-body X receivers.

That's where players like second-year Notre Dame product Beaux Collins come in. It was a slight surprise when the 6-foot-3, 200+ pound Collins made the final roster in 2025 after being signed as an undrafted free agent, but he soon proved his worth.

He made plays on special teams and showed promise as a core special teams player. This offseason, the new regime has made some changes and significant additions to the receiver group.

The question for Collins is whether he has done enough to prove he belongs in the 2026 group. He not only has to face down familiar competition but also a group of guys spanning multiple ages and experience levels, whom he will need to learn to stand out while learning a new offense.

BEAUX COLLINS, WR

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 206 lbs.

Exp.: 2 Years

School: Notre Dame

How Acquired: UDFA-'25

2025 in Review

Aug 16, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Beaux Collins (8) makes a catch against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium. | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Collins started his NFL career as an undrafted free agent when the Giants snapped him up at the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft. He made an impression during rookie minicamps and various practices before training camp began.

Throughout training camp, he made splashes as a receiver and seemed to add value as a possible special teams player.

His efforts, along with a lack of depth at receiver, allowed him to make the final roster and spend the first half of the season on the active roster. During that time, he made his mark on special teams.

He recorded 45% of the potential special teams snaps through the first nine weeks of the season, having participated in 109 snaps.

Offensively, there was hope he could establish himself as a legit option on the outside, but unfortunately, he did not have the impact or effectiveness many had hoped for. He only caught two passes on six targets for 25 yards.

He did not create much separation and did not show the ability to come down with 50/50 passes. He looked up, and his 2025 season was over as the team was making the halfway turn.

Contract/Cap Info

The Giants signed Collins to a three-year $3 million deal. It included a $36,000 signing bonus and $270,000 in guaranteed money. His average annual salary is just over $1 million. This season, he will earn a base salary of a little over one million dollars. It will carry a cap hit slightly above that salary and a dead cap value of $24,000.

2026 Preview

There are three different challenges that Collins will face when trying to make the 53-man roster in 2026. This receiver room is much deeper and more talented than it was in 2025, and with 14 receivers in the group, that means fewer reps and more attention paid to the plays that people do not make.

Not only will Collins get fewer reps to make an impression during camp this year, but he will need to be more impressive when he gets them.

He also faces more opposition as a big-bodied X receiver. The Giants moved up in the draft to take fellow Notre Dame receiver Malachi Fields in the third round.

Fields is bigger, more explosive, and utilizes his ridiculous catch radius much better than Collins.

Isaiah Hodgins is still around and could be a threat. Then you get into all the options that aren't the big-bodied types like Odell Beckham, Darnell Mooney, and even tight end Isaiah Likely, who has taken snaps at the outside X when he was with the Ravens.

Finally, several names have been brought in to bolster the special teams, and they will be grinding away to try to cement a spot on this roster.

Other receivers like Hodgins, Xavier Gipson, and Ryan Miller will be fighting hard for special teams positions.

That does not include the tight ends, safeties, and possibly linebackers vying for similar positioning on special teams.

Collins may be one of the many receivers who get squeezed out of the final roster, but he will likely find his way onto the practice squad.

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