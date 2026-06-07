Beau Brade's Ticket to a Giants Roster Spot Comes Down to One Thing

When the Baltimore Ravens cut defensive back Beau Brade at the end of training camp last year, the organization was hoping to scoop him back up as a practice squad addition.

But the New York Giants had their eye on the safety and special teams contributor as well, and they successfully put in a waiver claim for him.

Now that Brade has been reunited with John Harbaugh, he will do everything possible to convince the Giants that he deserves a spot on the 53-man roster . Can he flip the narrative in 2026, or is he destined to be cut again?

Big Blue could definitely benefit from dependable special teams play and depth in the secondary. Brade will try to be that guy.

The 24-year-old spent four seasons in the Big Ten Conference and knows how to bring the physicality that Harbaugh demands. If he can continue to build rapport with the head coach and fill multiple roles, then perhaps Brade can avoid the waiver wire this summer.

Beau Brade, S

Height: 6-0

Weight: 209 lbs

EXP: 2 Years

School: Maryland

How Acquired: W (BAL)-25

2025 in Review

New York Giants safety Beau Brade (34) | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The undrafted talent out of Maryland logged just one defensive snap for the Giants last season -- Week 7 versus the Denver Broncos-- as a Brian Daboll-led coaching staff prioritized safeties Jevon Holland, Tyler Nubin and Dane Belton.

Given the position group's struggles, it was disappointing and potentially telling to see Brade get lost in the shuffle. He did register a decent 193-snap workload on special teams, however.

Brade posted a 62.3 grade in that department, according to Pro Football Focus. He worked hard to earn a role for himself, and that determination is not so easy to dismiss.

Contract/Cap Info

Neither the team nor the fan base has to fret about Brady's contract situation. He has a straightforward deal that will pay him $1.075 million next season, per Over the Cap. The Giants will not accrue any dead money if they decide to release him.

The Clarksville, Maryland native is hoping to make a bigger impact in 2026, as he seeks a second NFL contract. Beau Brade will face challenges in his quest for additional compensation, but Harbaugh's arrival could be a blessing .

2026 Preview

New York's safety room is a bit of a mystery entering training camp, but what does seem clear is that Brady will have to scrap and claw his way for snaps.

Holland is eyeing a revival under defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, and Nubin may have to share reps with former Ravens player Ar'Darius Washington . Jason Pinnock is also back in town, and reserves Elijah Campbell and Raheem Layne will be fighting for work themselves.

When everything is taken into account, Brade may once again be left with limited playing time on defense. He is young enough to improve his standing with the squad, though, and has the advantage of already playing for the Giants' new head coach.

Even if he carries a scant presence in the secondary, Brade has the ability to find opportunities elsewhere.

John Harbaugh spent nine seasons as the Philadelphia Eagles' special teams coordinator, so he understands the importance of excelling in the third phase of the game. He also understands the value Brade can add to that unit after their year together in Baltimore.

The Giants have upgraded in certain spots on the field, but they still have questions to answer at defensive tackle, cornerback, wide receiver, and possibly running back. With that many uncertainties remaining, this team might not be able to get by on talent alone.

New York must be meticulous, including on special teams. The Giants have failed to do the little things well for far too long, and the result has been a humiliating stretch of football in the Meadowlands.

Special-teams play can give the Giants an advantage over seemingly superior opponents.

Beau Brade can be a part of that overlooked yet crucial process. He should walk into training camp in late July with an undeniable sense of urgency and a willingness to do whatever is asked of him on this revamped squad.

If he can maintain that approach the whole way, then maybe there will be a uniform hanging in his locker next season.

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