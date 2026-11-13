Giants Fall to Commanders, 24-21, After Late Turnover on “White Out” Night

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — The New York Giants couldn’t stay “white hot” on “White Out” night at MetLife Stadium.

Despite taking a 21-17 lead deep into the fourth quarter, the Giants found themselves on the wrong end of a one-score game, dropping their Week 10 matchup to the Washington Commanders, 24-21.

Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy, making his first home start as a member of Big Blue, completed 23 passes for 293 yards, one touchdown, and one game-sealing interception, which handed the victory to Washington. Running back Cam Skattebo rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns.

With the loss, the Giants fell to 5-3-1 and failed to earn their first home win over the Commanders since Week 7 of the 2023 season.

Game Summary

First Half

Given the dismal weather conditions, it was little surprise that the first points of the night came via a field goal. Rookie kicker Dominic Zvada missed a 33-yard attempt that would have given the Giants an early 3-0 lead, so Washington was the first to light the MetLife Stadium scoreboard. The Commanders traveled 49 yards on 11 plays, culminating in a 46-yard field goal from rookie Drew Stevens.

TRUCKS IT IN



📺: PRIME VIDEO pic.twitter.com/EieTSJPt0Y — New York Giants (@Giants) November 13, 2026

The Giants responded by taking 7:48 off the clock in a 16-play, 72-yard series for the game’s first touchdown. The drive was highlighted by an 11-yard run for McCarthy on 2nd-and-10 at the 50. After a defensive pass interference call gave New York the ball at the Commanders’ 1-yard line, Skattebo rushed into the end zone for six points. Zvada’s extra point gave the Giants a 7-3 lead.

Still, Washington had one quick strike left in its arsenal to close the second quarter. Quarterback Jayden Daniels led the Commanders on a nine-play, 67-yard drive, bolstered by a 30-yard completion to veteran receiver Stefon Diggs. Tight end Ben Sinnott caught a one-yard pass for the score, giving Washington a 10-7 halftime lead.

Nov 12, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Second Half

Although the Commanders had the ball to start the second half, the Giants struck first. McCarthy engineered a five-play, 55-yard drive, highlighted by a 25-yard completion to rookie receiver Malachi Fields.

On 2nd-and-3 from the Washington 13, Skattebo took the right lane into the end zone for his second rushing touchdown of the night. Following Zvada’s extra point, the Giants had reclaimed the lead 14-10.

Can't stop Skatt 😮‍💨



📺: PRIME VIDEO pic.twitter.com/TXQsZwZy9q — New York Giants (@Giants) November 13, 2026

The Commanders did not trail for long. On the ensuing drive, Daniels led his team 77 yards on six plays, buoyed by a 24-yard pass to Sinnott to open the series.

The 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year capped the drive with a 31-yard strike to receiver Antonio Williams to put Washington back on top 17-14.

New York showcased its potential for explosive plays in the passing game on its third scoring drive of the night. McCarthy needed just three plays to complete the 69-yard drive.

The Giants starter connected with tight end Isaiah Likely for a 66-yard gem, giving Big Blue a 21-17 lead (after Zvada’s extra point) with 8:13 left in the fourth quarter.

ISAIAH. LIKELY.



📺: PRIME VIDEO pic.twitter.com/nNp6zZKRV3 — New York Giants (@Giants) November 13, 2026

The Commanders had two potential scoring drives thwarted by New York’s defensive backfield. Daniels, who had not thrown an interception this season, threw two picks on consecutive series to safeties Jevon Holland and Ar’Darius Washington, respectively.

Yet the Commanders were not about to go gently into the good New Jersey night. After gaining 33 yards on a defensive pass interference penalty against Giants cornerback Deonte Banks, Daniels led his team to the end zone on a 32-yard pass to Diggs. Stevens’ extra point gave Washington a 24-21 lead with less than one minute remaining.

Despite starting their final drive with a 21-yard completion from McCarthy to Fields, the Giants couldn’t pull off the late-game magic to win. While trying to find receiver Malik Nabers deep over the middle, McCarthy’s pass was intercepted by Commanders defender Rasul Douglas to preserve Washington’s 24-21 win.

Injury Report

Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux was shaken up in the fourth quarter after making a shoestring tackle on Commanders running back Rachaad White. He got up and walked to the sidelines under his own power and later returned to the game.

Blue Notes

Though inclement weather forced both teams off the field during pregame warmups, the Giants donned their “Vintage White” uniforms in Week 10. The end zones replicated those from the 1980s and ’90s. Several fans followed suit by wearing white to “White Out” MetLife Stadium.

⚪️ WHITE OUT ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/16LI6Hh206 — New York Giants (@Giants) November 12, 2026

NFC East Forecast

The Dallas Cowboys (4-5) will host the San Francisco 49ers (7-1) at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 15. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

The Philadelphia Eagles (2-7) are on their bye in Week 10. They will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Nov. 22, for a Week 11 matchup at Lincoln Financial Field.

What’s Next?

The Giants will remain within the friendly confines of MetLife Stadium as they welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars for a Week 11 showdown. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 22, in East Rutherford.

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