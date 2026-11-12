5 Giants to Watch Against the Commanders on Thursday Night Football

For the second time in five days, the New York Giants (5-2-1) will take the field, this time welcoming the Washington Commanders to MetLife Stadium for an 8:15 p.m. Week 10 showdown on Thursday Night Football.

The longtime rivals are meeting for the second time this season, with their first matchup ending in a 27-27 tie in Week 5 at Northwest Stadium.

In addition to seeking their sixth win of the year, the Giants hope to widen their division lead as they pursue the club’s first NFC East title since 2011.

With kickoff just hours away, here is a look at five Giants worth watching on Thursday night.

QB J.J. McCarthy

Nov 8, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (18) drops back to pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite suffering a “hip pointer” in Sunday’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles, McCarthy is seemingly healthy and ready to start against Washington.

In four games this season, the 23-year-old has completed 43-of-68 passes (63.2 percent) for 622 yards and one touchdown. He missed two-plus offensive series against the Eagles but finished the game 12-of-19 for 127 yards while absorbing five sacks. Since last season, McCarthy has won six consecutive games as a starting quarterback, the longest active streak in the NFL.

He may be best suited to an offense built on zone reads, designed runs and RPO packages, but the former Michigan Wolverine has also shown his skill in the deep passing game.

McCarthy should be able to put that talent to use against a Commanders pass defense that ranks 30th in the NFL, allowing an average of 240 yards per game and 16 touchdowns.

RB Cam Skattebo

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After missing the Giants’ Week 9 win in Philadelphia with a hamstring injury, Skattebo is “good to go” for this matchup against the Commanders. The 24-year-old enters Week 10 having rushed for 418 yards on 98 carries (4.3 avg.) and two touchdowns.

Like McCarthy, Skattebo will look to quell any health concerns by getting off to a fast, productive start. While Washington’s defense has had its share of problems this season, its run defense ranks 12th in the NFL, allowing just 102.2 yards per game. So the Arizona State product will face a stiff test.

While he doesn’t need extra motivation, Skattebo committed a costly overtime fumble in the last meeting between the two clubs, ultimately leading to his Week 6 benching against the New Orleans Saints. The Giants’ second-year back will likely be looking for some redemption against the Commanders.

WR Malik Nabers

Nov 8, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) reacts to his first down catch against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rather than entertain unsubstantiated questions about his reputation as a teammate, Nabers prefers to let his on-field performance do the talking. The sixth overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft leads all Giants pass-catchers with 648 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 53 catches.

Matched against Washington’s Rasul Douglas, Trey Amos or Amik Robertson in limited packages, Nabers is poised to win his battles on the perimeter.

Not only has the 23-year-old logged receptions of 46, 42 and 39 yards this season, but he has also compiled 170 yards after the catch.

With McCarthy or 12-year veteran Jameis Winston throwing to him, Nabers has routinely proven himself to be New York’s most dangerous receiving threat. Look for him to be a major factor in the Giants’ passing attack in Week 10.

LB Arvell Reese

New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese (52) celebrates after blocking a pass, Sunday, October 4, 2026, in East Rutherford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In Week 9, the reigning NFC Defensive Player of the Week registered 12 total tackles, 3.0 sacks and one forced fumble.

He became the second Giants rookie since 1982 (when sacks became an official statistic) with 3.0+ sacks in a game. He also became the fifth player in the NFL since 1994 to record 12+ tackles, 3.0+ sacks and at least one forced fumble in a single game.

The 6-foot-4, 243-pounder has been New York’s top triple threat, showing a high level of skill in stopping the run, dropping into coverage and rushing the passer.

As a result, Reese has looked comfortable all over the field. He is unquestionably at his best when aligned inside, but he has also been a factor on the edge when called upon to help in the pass rush.

He may not be the Giants’ primary pass rusher, but defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson is almost certain to deploy Reese’s “hot hands and legs” against Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.

DL D.J. Reader

Sep 27, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive line DJ Reader (98) runs on the field before the game against the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although the Giants did not add help at defensive tackle via trade earlier this week, Reader will be eager to prove the Giants are sufficiently stocked at the position, with him atop the depth chart.

Reader has been one of Big Blue’s top defenders this season. The 6-foot-3, 335-pounder has earned a 90.0 overall PFF defensive grade, ranking first among 126 qualified interior defensive linemen. To date, he has generated 12 total pressures as a pass rusher, including one sack, eight hurries and three quarterback hits.

Still, Reader’s greatest value remains in run defense, where he has recorded 18 solo tackles and three run stuffs. With running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt on injured reserve (he ran for 82 yards in Week 5), Reader will focus on helping contain veteran rushers Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler in Week 10.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.