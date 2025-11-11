3 Losing Stats That Mattered Most in Giants' Week 10 Tilt vs. Chicago Bears
The New York Giants let another double-digit lead slip away in the fourth quarter of a game, this one to the Chicago Bears in their Week 10 clash.
Often, we hear people quote statistics to explain why the game did not unfold the way we would have wanted, without context.
Not every turnover is the same, and no two sacks are equal. Even the same penalty that is assessed the same amount of yards can be weighted differently depending on time and circumstance.
That is the case in this week's loss. Yes, some statistics leaned toward the Giants, like total yards and time of possession, but other stats were critical in this loss.
Let's examine.
Giants Lose the Sack Battle
Pressures are great in football, but they speed up the clock of a quarterback, they make him move around, and possibly start looking at things he does not want to.
These things can turn into bad decisions that hurt a team. They are still not as effective as a sack because the one thing a sack does is end the play.
The Giants, for the most part, relied on their front four to produce sacks. While they applied a lot of pressure and even hit the quarterback three times, they were unable to get Caleb Williams on the ground.
Williams was able to extend the play and create positive outcomes.
Meanwhile, the Bears used effective blitzing to get to Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart. Safety CJ Gardner-Johnson sacked Dart twice; one was a critical drive-ender late in the fourth quarter that gave the ball back to Chicago to drive for the go-ahead touchdown.
Defensive end Montez Sweat added one solo sack and shared another with defensive tackle Gervon Dexter, Sr. Those sacks put the Giants behind the chains and made it more difficult to operate.
Giants Lose the Penalty Battle
Penalties are a part of the game, but when the penalties begin to pile up, they can really affect your ability to win games.
It does not matter if it is an offside penalty that moves your offense back five yards or a pass interference penalty downfield that flips the field; they all hurt.
While you can overcome them, untimely penalties can either aid your efforts or crush them.
In this game, the Giants found themselves on the wrong side of the untimely penalties. The Giants finished with 10 penalties for 65 yards, while the Bears were flagged three times for 25 yards.
Those 10 Giants penalties resulted in four free first downs for Chicago. There were several illegal contact penalties and a pass interference penalty, all in the fourth quarter, which aided the Bears' drives and put them in a position to score.
Giants Lose the Turnover Battle
Turnovers seemingly always decide the outcome of a football game. Winning the turnover battle is paramount if you want to consistently win games.
A single interception in the Broncos' game in Week 7 became a pivotal play that shifted the momentum to Denver during that 33-point fourth-quarter collapse.
Even one turnover can be a catalyst for success or failure, and in this game, it was one turnover that swayed the momentum.
Dart was likely on his way to his cleanest, most effective game. He had over 300 yards of total offense and two rushing touchdowns.
In the third quarter, with the Giants driving down to hopefully take a three-score lead, Jaxson Dart was running the football, and he had the ball punched out by CJ Gardner-Johnson.
The heavy momentum shift allowed the Bears to go on a 17-3 run.
