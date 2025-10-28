4 Stats from Giants' Week 8 Loss That Mattered Most
The New York Giants were unable to secure a second win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8.
People have discussed many reasons for their failure. They pointed out the poor officiating, especially on the Jalen Hurts fumble that was called down by contact. They discussed how much running back Cam Skattebo’s injury hurt the team.
These are all valid points, but, as always, the statistics can easily reveal why the team was unable to recreate the magic it displayed two weeks ago when it upset Philadelphia at home.
Poor Run Defense
In their Week 6 performance, the Giants' defense only allowed Philly 73 yards on 20 carries. They were able to keep former running back Saquon Barkley in check as he ran 12 times for 58 yards.
That lack of rushing really disrupted the Eagles' identity, and although they were able to throw the ball between the 20-yard lines, it did not translate into many points.
In this game, with the Eagles' top receiver A.J. Brown inactive, the Giants' defense allowed Barkley to record his best rushing performance of the 2025 season.
Before Week 8, his highest rushing total was 88 yards back in Week 2 against Kansas City.
In Week 8, he ran the ball 14 times for 154 yards and a touchdown.
The Giants' run defense added insult to injury by allowing backup running back Tank Bigsby to run for 104 yards on nine carries, Bigsby having rushed for 23 yards all season before Week 8. By the end of the night, the Eagles had run for 276 yards on the ground.
Zero Turnovers Forced
In Week 6, the Giants forced the Eagles into two turnovers. Cornerback Cor’Dale Flott intercepted Hurts and returned it to Eagles territory, the turnover eventually setting things up for a Cam Skattebo touchdown run.
In the next series, Hurts passed the ball to AJ Dillon for a 10-yard gain, but the ball was stripped out by Giants middle linebacker Bobby Okereke and recovered by Dru Phillips.
From there, the Giants were able to bleed away the time and eventually took a knee to seal their victory.
In Week 8, the defense was unable to take the ball away, which improved the Eagles' offensive efficiency.
Red Zone TD Efficiency
The Eagles were perfect in the red zone in Week 8, converting on all three trips. Meanwhile, the Giants were only able to convert two of their three trips into touchdowns.
Even though the third trip resulted in a field goal, it still left Philadelphia with a 4-point advantage.
In Week 6, Philly went 2-of-3 in the red zone, and the third was an interception that became the Giants' fourth red zone touchdown of the day. The Giants, meanwhile, were a perfect 4-for-4.
Explosive Plays
In Week 6, Jaxson Dart was able to connect on a 34-yard pass to Lil’Jordan Humphrey and a 35-yard touchdown pass to Wan’Dale Robinson. Both plays were catalysts for the offensive success they had in their first matchup with the Eagles.
They did not manage one 30-plus explosive in Week 8. Not only did the Eagles create two explosive plays of 30 yards or more, but both went for touchdowns.
The first was the 65-yard touchdown run by Barkley, and the second was a 40-yard touchdown pass from Hurts to Jahan Dotson. Both were momentum shifters: the first got the offense rolling, and the second pretty much eliminated any chance the Giants had of mounting a comeback.
