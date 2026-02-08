Where Did NY Giants' Running Backs Rank League Wide in 2025?

Mobile quarterback Jaxson Dart was a big reason why the New York Giants finished fifth in the NFL with 129.1 rushing yards per game, but the backfield deserves its due as well.

Running backs Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Cam Skattebo each faced varying degrees of adversity during the 2025-26 campaign, but both found success on the ground. Fans are excited to see what the two players can do when they are healthy and effective at the same time. Maurice Jones-Drew needs to see more before crowning either ball-carrier.

The All-Pro-turned-analyst ranked every running back who started at least one game this past season, and he had mixed opinions about the Big Blue backs. Jones-Drew slotted Skattebo at No. 19 after an injury-shortened yet promising campaign, but he placed Tracy at No. 34 because his "production dipped" in his second NFL season.

Although Jones-Drew evaluated the two young talents separately, they could comprise a dynamic duo in the next couple of years.

NY Giants get a jolt from their rookie rusher

Oct 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) runs the ball against pressure from the Denver Broncos during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The fact that Skattebo cracked the top 20 of this list despite missing half the year due to severe ankle injuries is a testament to his impactful contributions . The former Arizona State star wasted little time in earning a significant role, climbing the depth chart on the strength of his aggressive running style and notable pass-catching abilities.

In just eight games, Skattebo racked up 617 scrimmage yards and scored seven total touchdowns, three of which came in New York's upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6. That Thursday Night Football triumph was the highlight of the season, and the rookie fourth-round pick was the star performer.

Besides igniting the offense on the field, Skattebo gave the locker room a needed shot of adrenaline. He is an old-school NFL warrior, and the team fed off his energy. Maurice Jones-Drew is optimistic that the 2024 First-Team All-Big 12 selection can pick up where he left off.

"He was the best running back in this year's rookie class and was on his way to becoming a top-10 player at the position before the injury, thanks to some noteworthy performances," the three-time Pro Bowl running back wrote on NFL.com.

"If he makes a full recovery and can stay healthy, Skattebo should build off his promising campaign next season under a new regime."

Cam Skattebo, who averaged 4.1 yards per carry, should be an integral component of new head coach John Harbaugh's offensive game plan. But he is not the only New York rusher who showed promise.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. hit his stride late in the season

Jan 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (29) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Jones-Drew may have been a tad too critical of the fifth-rounder's 2025-26 performance. Although the numbers are not stellar -- four total TDs, 176 carries for 740 yards, and 36 receptions for 288 yards -- he made visible progress in most areas.

Tracy missed two games early in the season because of a dislocated shoulder and took some time to get into a groove. He figured things out eventually, however.

The former Iowa wide receiver and Purdue rusher ran for 70 yards or more in five of his last eight games, exhibiting clear improvement behind a refreshingly reliable offensive line. He also progressed as a pass-catcher, recording 314 yards after catch and 8.7 yards per reception.

Tracy is not a flashy running back, nor is he the bruiser that Skattebo is, but he is productive all the same. If both players can stay in rhythm for the majority of next season, they should make a jump in Jones-Drew's 2027 rankings.

And the Giants should continue to pose one of the fiercest rushing threats in the league.

