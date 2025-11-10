6 Candidates to Replace ex-NY Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll
The New York Giants have begun picking up the pieces following the dismissal of head coach Brian Daboll, naming assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Mike Kafka as their interim head coach.
While this represents a golden opportunity for Kafka, who has previously drawn head coaching interest around the league, to have the interim title removed from his new assignment, here is a list of six additional candidates who could end up in consideration for the Giants’ permanent head coaching job, the search of which will be lead by general manager Joe Schoen.
Brian Flores (Minnesota Defensive Coordinator)
Flores was among the candidates considered during the last coaching cycle that landed the Giants Daboll.
Flores later filed a lawsuit against the Giants, Texans, and Broncos, alleging that he was used as part of a sham interview to satisfy the Rooney Rule, which requires teams to interview minority candidates. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan ruled the case could proceed to trial.
In the meantime, Flores, once the Dolphins' head coach, has found success as the Vikings' defensive coordinator, a unit that currently ranks 12th overall and ninth against the pass.
Jeff Hafley (Packers Defensive Coordinator)
Before joining the Packers in 2024, Hafley served as the head coach at Boston College for four seasons. Under his leadership, the Eagles finished with a 22-26 record and three Bowl game invitations.
With the Packers, Hafley has the defense ranked fifth overall, second against the run, and 11th against the pass. Green Bay is also currently seventh in third-down conversions but tied for 22nd in red-zone defense. His defenses have allowed just 20.8 points per game.
Kliff Kingsbury (Commanders Offensive Coordinator)
Kingsbury, in his second season with Washington, has helped work wonders with quarterback Jayden Daniels and the offense.
Like the other candidates on our list, he has prior head coaching experience, having headed the Arizona Cardinals, where he went 28-37-1 in four seasons.
Klint Kubiak (Seahawks Offensive Coordinator)
Kubiak, a former NFL quarterback, hasn’t had experience as a head coach at either the college or pro level. Still, he has an extensive career on the offensive side of the ball as a quarterbacks coach/offensive coordinator for the Vikings, the passing game coordinator for Denver, and stints as an offensive coordinator for the Saints and, currently, the Seahawks.
Seattle boasts the ninth-best offense and the seventh-best passing offense at the moment, with 30.6 points per game — the third-best mark in the league.
Robert Salaeh (49ers Defensive Coordinator)
Saleh spent just over three unsuccessful seasons as head coach of the Jets, posting a 20-36 record. After a brief stint as a consultant for Green Bay, he returned to the 49ers for a second stint as their defensive coordinator. Unfortunately, his unit has been hit hard by injuries this season, likely due to the poor rankings. Still, Saleh is widely regarded as a strong, creative defensive mind who could likely get better results from the Giants’ defensive talent.
Steve Spagnuolo (Chiefs Defensive Coordinator)
Old friend Spagnuolo served as the Giants’ interim head coach after Ben McAdoo was sent packing, but was never seriously considered for the head coaching job that eventually went to Pat Shurmur.
Spagnuolo is one of the greatest defensive assistants of his time, having done solid work for a Chiefs team that he helped to three Super Bowl victories during his career, plus the Giants’ XLII Super Bowl championship.
Currently, his unit is sixth in the league, 12th against the run, and seventh against the pass. In addition to his stint as interim head coach of the Giants, Spagnuolo was the Rams head coach from 2009-11, a stint that unfortunately didn’t go well and ended in his being fired after he posted a three-season record of 10-38.
