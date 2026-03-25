Browns Insider Breaks Down CB Greg Newsome’s Fit with New York Giants

The New York Giants have revamped their roster with a series of targeted free agency signings. While the organization anticipates the contributions each player can bring, it also aims to develop talent and hopes to turn an under-the-radar signing into a key asset.

An example of that is Greg Newsome II, who inked a 1-Year, $8 million deal with the Giants earlier this offseason.

Newsome, a 2021 first-round pick out of Northwestern, quickly earned a starting cornerback role in Cleveland and held it for nearly four seasons.

He was traded to Jacksonville in his fifth year, appearing in 12 games and recording 23 tackles with 6 passes defended for the Jaguars in 2025.

With his Jaguars contract ending, the Giants signed Newsome to a 1-year deal, viewing him as a potential high-caliber addition seeking to prove himself.

Why the Browns gave up on Newsome

Cornerback Greg Newsome II | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Following four relatively successful seasons in Cleveland, the Browns opted to move on from their homegrown talent in the final year of his rookie deal. While giving up on a player that developed inside the organization could signal a sour ending, there is also the possibility that it was the best decision for both sides.

On a recent episode of the Big Blue Breakdown podcast , host Paul Dottino brought in Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 TheFan in Cleveland to provide context on Newsome’s departure. While the Browns would have liked to retain Newsome, Ruiter believes they weren’t ready to make the financial investment it would have taken to keep him.

“Specifically for Greg, yes, the contract was a big factor. He was entering a free-agent year. You were talking about a contract worth between $15 and $20 million annually,” Ruiter said.

“From a team-building roster management standpoint, I don't know that the Browns were in a position to be able to pay Greg what he was expecting his market value to be.”

While Newsome certainly showed promise and found success during his time in Cleveland, he also struggled at times, which may have ultimately played a role in the Browns’ decision to let him go.

Newsome found success in coverage during his 2022 and 2023 campaigns, allowing a QBR below 65 in both seasons. That began to change the following year, as Newsome finished 2024 with an allowed QBR of 99.7.

This past season, Newsome’s allowed QBR improved to 73.7; but he allowed a career-high 50% completion rate while in coverage.

The ups and downs during Newsome’s tenure in Cleveland lack specific explanation; however, according to Ruiter, part of the blame can be placed on where the Browns had Newsome playing in their system, and at times, he was more than capable.

“Because of just the roster and situation, you know, he (Newsome) was the number 2 corner behind Denzel Ward. And so they were asking him to play outside quite a bit,” he said.

“Now, there were some times when he struggled a little bit playing outside. But again, I thought he was more than adequate working in the secondary, whether he was inside or he was outside again,” Ruiter said.

Playing opposite Ward could certainly bring its challenges for Newsome, as teams look to avoid targeting a very stingy cornerback. With teams not targeting Ward, they were forced to attack Newsome or the Browns' other cornerbacks, leaving him in a precarious position at times.

While Newsome did his best in that role, teams were able to target him with success, something that Ruiter believes isn’t entirely a negative mark on Newsome.

"Last year, teams wouldn't throw to Denzel Ward's side of the field because of how respected he is—similar to how offenses avoided Darrelle Revis," Ruiter said.

"Greg got targeted more, not because he was a bad player, but because he played opposite Ward, whom teams avoided," Ruiter said.

What the Giants can expect from Newsome

Cornerback Greg Newsome II | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Newsome struggled to fit in at times during his 12-game stint with Jacksonville, so his best sample size for judging what the Giants are getting is what he accomplished with the Browns.

During his career, Newsome has shown a knack for finding the football. That aggressiveness to find the football is one of his most beneficial traits. While at times that eagerness to attack the ball cost Newsome in coverage, it also led to critical plays for the defense, and his home run ability is something the Giants could utilize.

"The way to beat Greg Newsome is with speed, but he's quick and agile himself. He’s not a leading tackler, so I wouldn’t use him often on blitzes," Ruiter said.

"He can tackle and help in the run game, but he wants to be in position to make big plays," Ruiter said.

After a strong start in Cleveland, Newsome's performance dipped over the past few years. Instead of securing a multi-year deal before 2024, he signed a one-year contract with the Giants to reestablish his value.

On his prove-it deal in New York, Newsome is aiming to return to his 2022-2023 form. While his impact is uncertain, Ruiter notes that a motivated Newsome could deliver real value for the Giants.

"He wanted a long-term commitment, but this contract will motivate him. And a motivated Greg Newsome is a very good thing for the New York Giants," Ruiter said.