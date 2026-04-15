Dallas Reportedly Trying to Jump Over NY Giants in First Round of Draft

Despite their own shortcomings, the Dallas Cowboys have inflicted significant punishment on the New York Giants over the last decade and a half. If owner and general manager Jerry Jones has his way, there might be more coming at the 2026 NFL Draft .

Teams near the top of the board believe the Cowboys might attempt a major trade to secure a prospect highly coveted by the Giants, according to a report by NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

There’s a belief among teams at the top of the draft that the #Cowboys, who have picks at #12 and #20, are a team to watch in trade-up scenarios, according to multiple league sources.



Several teams have said they believe Dallas is targeting a player the #Giants also covet, and… pic.twitter.com/9C32GqBSkS — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 14, 2026

Dallas's possible motivation is to prevent the Giants from landing a key player who could address a shared roster need. To achieve this, Dallas could package the No. 12 and No. 20 overall picks with other assets to leap past Big Blue, which currently holds the No. 5 selection.

"Several teams have said they believe Dallas is targeting a player the Giants also covet, and getting ahead of them would be ideal if the price makes sense," Schultz posted on X.

Regardless of what one thinks of Jones, the man certainly knows how to ramp up suspense. And certainly the Cowboys have the draft capital to do so if they really want to, thanks to the Micah Parsons trade, which netted them the 20th overall pick in addition to pick No. 12.

Who is this so-called player who is mesmerizing these NFC East foes? Although Schultz did not provide a name, one can make an educated guess based on the teams' shared needs.

The NY Giants and Cowboys could both use a defensive boost

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles (LB25) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When the Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers last year, Jones downplayed the loss of a game-changing pass-rusher by stressing the importance of stopping the run. The Giants have been awful in that department for the last few seasons.

Sonny Styles stands out as one of the top run-defenders in the 2026 class. Many mock drafts have slotted the Ohio State linebacker for New York , but another franchise could always swoop in for a surprise steal.

Investing a top-five pick on an off-ball linebacker is a difficult concept for many fans to grasp, so imagine how people would react if Dallas traded up to grab one. Positional value is as irrelevant as it has been in the NFL Draft. Teams could prioritize premium talent rather than conventional wisdom.

If someone is going to spread chaos in the first round, Jerry Jones seems like a safe bet. He could steal the show on April 23.

The Giants' motivation is not merely to outmaneuver the Cowboys; they are focusing on building a stronger team to surpass several NFC opponents and reach the playoffs next season.

Nevertheless, losing their top prospect to Dallas, a direct divisional competitor, could be particularly disappointing.

New York should not waste energy on things beyond its control, however. Even if Dallas does "steal their guy," the Giants can add another potential difference-maker at No. 5. They cannot let their rival rattle them.

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