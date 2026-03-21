Draft Winds Begin to Pick Up in This Week's NY Giants Reader Mailbag

Welcome to the weekly New York Giants On SI Reader Mailbag! From offseason moves to game-day strategies, nothing is off-limits. So, let's dive right into your questions!

If the Giants aren't going to trade KT can they save cap space by extending him?#AskPtrain — Kevin LaFaso (@kjlafaso67) March 18, 2026

Yes. They did something similar with which enabled them to lower his cap number for the final two years of his original rookie deal before the new money fully kicked in.

That said, Thomas had earned a second-team All-Pro nod, and his new deal had been inked prior to him experiencing injury issues that cost him chunks of ensuing seasons.

I would be very surprised if the Giants offered to extend Thibodeaux, given that he’s come off two straight seasons in which he’s missed chunks of time due to injury, and given that they have Abdul Carter on a rookie deal to pair with Brian Burns.

Are you a potential replacement for Madelyn Burke? — giantsyankees (@giantsyankees3) March 19, 2026

No, but I'd settle for a spot on their Huddle podcast.

I’m getting the feeling they’re going to draft the Penn State Guard. What’s your thoughts ? — BigLou (@LouisPaul1106) March 18, 2026

I’d be fine with them drafting Vega Ioane. Seriously, they need guards, and if he’s sitting there in the second round, which is where I believe they will look to draft a guard, then why not? What would be so bad about this draft?

Do you have the list of 30 visit tracker? — BG (@BG713NYG) March 18, 2026

Not yet, but we're compiling one which we'll roll out in the next day or so once we have confirmed we have the most recent information.

Should the NYG actively seek to trade back? — CASA SAN SAN (@casasansan) March 18, 2026

Depends. Who is on the board by the time they go on the clock at No. 5? You just don't trade for the sake of trading in the draft. What is the offer to trade back? You have to give me more information with a question like this as there are so many possibilities.

Seriously, though, I get it that it's tempting to trade back and acquire more draft picks, but not if it means you'll miss out on a good player. For what it’s worth, I highly doubt Giants general manager Joe Schoen is going to pick up the phone and try to trade back with another team, as he'd be giving up leverage. And that’s just not his style.

What's going to happen is that he'll say in his pre-draft press briefing that all options are on the table, same as every year. And it will be up to us to discern which options are really on the table and which don't make sense.

Personally, I think it makes the most sense for the Giants to trade back in the second round if the board falls to where there’s no run on guards before then. You can still get back a third-round pick in that scenario.

And hey, who knows? Maybe the Giants look to trade Kayvon Thibodeaux for extra draft picks. There are just endless possibilities, know what I mean? That’s why answering this question isn’t as simple as a “yes” or “no” response.

We find ourselves without a long snapper for the first time in a while. Is that something the Giants will get a rookie for or look for a veteran? — Kris Kauffeld (@dublk52) March 18, 2026

Bryan Hudson can long snap. But to your point, Kris, I don't think it matters if it's a veteran or a rookie. It's whoever can do the job at a high enough level.

How can we sign OBJ? Are we going to draft Jeriymiah Love? -- Michael J.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Michael, I remain perplexed as to why people still think OBJ's return to the Giants is a possibility, given that they added depth at the position in free agency and didn't reach out to get OBJ last year after Malik Nabers went down with a season-ending injury. How many times, in fact, have the Giants had a chance to sign OBJ only to pass on that chance?

That said, there is one way I see OBJ signing: a one-day contract to retire as a Giant. I get it. He’s a fan favorite, and there is a petition to bring him back, but I really don’t think that has a realistic chance of happening.

As for your second question, I don't know who they are going to draft — I don't even think they know for sure at this point, since I doubt their board has been finalized, given that Top-30 visits are still going on and pro days are in full swing.

Once we get a little closer to the draft, I’ll have a much better idea, but for right now, I’m thinking it’s a defensive player, and I’m still thinking it’s Sonny Styles.

What I will tell you is that I would be floored if it's Love at No. 5, not because he's not a top-notch player, but because the move doesn't make sense given the team's more glaring needs on the defensive side of the ball.

Styles is still # 1, but if gone, is Tate still in the picture in your mind? -- Joe G.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nope--he never really was in the picture for me. The Giants need an X-receiver and Tate is more of a Z-receiver, of which the Giants have plenty of on the roster.

Check out this piece from Coach Gene Clemons--he went into a lot more detail about how the Giants' free agent activity may have altered the team's draft intentions.

If Styles is gone, maye they go Caleb Downs or Arvell Reese. I do think they'll draft a receiver eventually, but I would be shocked if that happens at No. 5.