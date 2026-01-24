Free-agent Receiver Identified as Early Ideal Target for Giants' Passing Attack

Before showing improvement in 2025, the New York Giants owned one of the least imaginative offenses in the NFL. A weak offensive line and unreliable quarterback play have obviously hindered the unit's progress in the past, but the passing attack won't truly blossom without a viable deep threat.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart requires a wide receiver who can effectively stretch the field. A healthy Malik Nabers should make plenty of big plays for this team. One dynamic pass-catcher is not enough , however.

If the Giants do not re-sign slot WR Wan'Dale Robinson , they will require immediate reinforcements. Pro Football Focus believes there is another pending free agent who would fit perfectly in the Dart-led offense: Colts receiver Alec Pierce, whom PFF analyst Mason Cameron believes would be an ideal target for Big Blue.

"Pierce has taken significant steps over the past two seasons to cash in this offseason," Cameron opined.

"His 81.6 PFF receiving grade since the start of the 2024 season ranks top 25 among all receivers. Pierce is a lethal deep threat that could transform any offense, as his 24 receptions on throws targeted 20-plus yards downfield tie for the third-most over that span."

Should the NY Giants make a strong push for Alec Pierce?

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) catches a touchdown pass against the Houston Texans during the first half at NRG Stadium. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Pierce has never been a heavy target for the Indianapolis Colts, but in the 2025 season, he set a career high with 84 pass targets (47 receptions for 1,003 yards, six touchdowns), and he has maximized his limited opportunities.

Pierce recorded 84 receptions for 1,827 yards and 13 touchdowns across the last two seasons. He has just four drops in his last 153 targets.

Pierce's game is defined by both efficiency and flair, making him an incredibly intriguing option to pursue this March.

New York invested $22 million guaranteed in veteran wideout Darius Slayton last offseason, trusting him to break out with a revamped quarterback. Instead, he continued to be the same inconsistent and drop-prone receiver he has been for most of his NFL career.

Now 29 years of age, it seems unlikely that Slayton will flourish into a genuinely dependable pass-catcher. The Giants may have to look elsewhere for a downfield difference-maker. Pierce has the track record and skill set to succeed on a revamped Big Blue.

"Jaxson Dart was one of the most aggressive deep passers in college football coming out, recording the most 20-plus-yard passing attempts in the Power Four over his final two seasons," Cameron said.

"That resulted in the New York Giants posting the NFL's highest deep passing rate last season, but the lack of a vertical threat that can take the top off of defenses was sorely missed. Pierce can step into that role and make an immediate impact."

At 6-foot-3, Alec Pierce boasts the height that New York's receiver room has needed in recent years. He is a versatile player who has produced with multiple wild-card quarterbacks. There will be low-volume games, but the former second-round draft pick should leave a noticeable mark on the field by season's end.

Now it is up to the Giants and any other potential suitors to determine how much that mark is worth.

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? Send it here .

More New York Giants Coverage