Giants CB Paulson Adebo Draws Unflattering Distinction

Like last offseason's group, the New York Giants 2026 free agency class has been drawing mixed reviews as the franchise tries to reshape the roster in the image of head coach John Harbaugh.

The Giants prioritized positional value and cost-effectiveness in this year's free agency class. Entering the offseason with one of the smallest cap spaces in the NFL, the franchise aimed to carefully reshape the roster. Over the course of the season, they will find out whether their personnel decisions pay off.

Looking back at the 2025 frenzy, the results certainly didn't pan out as the organization's prior regime had hoped. The Giants went 4-13 overall and, despite investing heavily in their defense, remained exposed to the same coverage and run defense weaknesses.

One previous free-agent acquisition from that side of the ball has recently drawn an unflattering distinction following a disappointing first campaign in East Rutherford.

That is Giants veteran cornerback Paulson Adebo, who found his name included in a new Bleacher Report list of the most overpaid players on each NFL team now that the latest free agency period is in the rearview.

"Like Bland, the injury-prone Adebo got paid big bucks last offseason based on a standout 2023 campaign," B/R analyst Brag Gagnon said.

"But he struggled to stay on the field and was often exposed in coverage in his first year with the G-Men. His $24.2 million 2026 cap hit ranks fourth in the league among players at his position."

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants cornerback Paulson Adebo (21) looks on during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It's hard to argue with Gagnon's choice for the most overpaid Giants player, given that Adebo, who signed a three-year, $54 million deal, which included $38.5 million in guaranteed money in the 2025 offseason, is set to be the team's second-largest cap hit this season after Dexter Lawrence II.

Similar to last spring, Giants fans were wary of the franchise's porous secondary. After relinquishing a few overpriced veterans who didn't meet expectations, the unit was still highly exposed, with young players or flailing draft picks filling the roster.

It became a free agency priority to secure an experienced top cornerback who could jump into a No. 1 role right away. The team also needed a mentor for the budding talent in the secondary. The Giants felt confident in Adebo, who had led the league with 18 pass deflections and seven interceptions over the previous two seasons.

The Giants' defense struggled in that same latter area, ranking 28th in total turnovers (five interceptions) and allowing the seventh-worst average yards per completion. Sadly, Adebo's presence entering the fold didn't do much to change those glaring metrics.

In his first 12 starts with the Giants, the 26-year-old Adebo posted his worst PFF coverage grade in three years (57.9). His impact as a tackler against the run was solid. However, his coverage allowed catches on 66.7% of targets for 533 yards (164 YAC) and two touchdowns.

Adebo also hasn't been able to control his tendency to take penalties as a professional. Despite having a strong nose for the pigskin and deflecting it, he has often run into trouble with speedier receivers who can beat him off the route. This has resulted in 21 penalties in the same three-year window.

With Cor'Dale Flott's departure for Tennessee this offseason, the Giants' reliance on Adebo to be the X-factor in the secondary will only grow larger. Adebo will likely remain the Giants' answer for elite opposing pass catchers. The solution for his fellow perimeter teammate should be found in a training camp competition.

Adebo also needs to stay healthy and on the field. He missed five games with a sprained MCL injury from Weeks 8-13, and it was within that span that the Giants suffered some of their most brutal late-game defensive collapses that resulted in losses that piled onto their 4-13 final record.

The offseason is far from over, and neither are the Giants' moves to further retool their roster to become more competitive in 2026. That includes the secondary, which needs more depth despite adding two veterans in Ar'Darius Washington and Greg Newsome II in free agency.

It'll be interesting to see if New York approaches Adebo about any form of restructuring his hefty contract to make more cap space for their last-ditch efforts at signing more pieces or paying for their impending draft class that should have at least one cornerback prospect in it.

Otherwise, the Giants need Adebo to revert some of his glaring miscues from the 2025 season and hope for an improved effort in 2026 if he wants to remain a critical part of their back end and avoid him eventually becoming the latest veteran casualty that they regret overspending for.